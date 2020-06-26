All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:22 PM

14 E OAK STREET

14 East Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

14 East Oak Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
BRICK COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE ROSEMONT ~ ~ FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & BAY WINDOW ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ~ DELIGHTFUL SUNROOM ADDITION WITH FRENCH DOORS TO DECK/YARD ~ LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH FULL BATH & LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOM ~ DRIVEWAY PARKING. NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 E OAK STREET have any available units?
14 E OAK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 14 E OAK STREET have?
Some of 14 E OAK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 E OAK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14 E OAK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 E OAK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 14 E OAK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 14 E OAK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 14 E OAK STREET offers parking.
Does 14 E OAK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 E OAK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 E OAK STREET have a pool?
No, 14 E OAK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 14 E OAK STREET have accessible units?
No, 14 E OAK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14 E OAK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 E OAK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 E OAK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 E OAK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
