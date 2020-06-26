14 E OAK STREET

BRICK COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE ROSEMONT ~ ~ FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & BAY WINDOW ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ~ DELIGHTFUL SUNROOM ADDITION WITH FRENCH DOORS TO DECK/YARD ~ LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH FULL BATH & LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOM ~ DRIVEWAY PARKING. NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
