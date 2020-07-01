1314 KING ST.

Amenities

Move in condition! This exceptionally well- located 1 bed/1ba 550 square foot apartment above retail is perfect for the micro-user. Just a few easy blocks to King Street Metro, retail, restaurants, shopping. No car needed with this kind of convenience and location. Fresh paint and new flooring, full size bathroom, W/D in unit - fully equipped kitchen. Perfect location to all the conveniences and public transportation. 3 metro stops to Amazon HQ, 2 metro stops to DCA national airport! Need coffee? 2 blocks, need food, 1 block. Need exercise - the Mt Vernon bike trail is within minutes- how about yoga and other fitness across the street! Street parking is available - have to apply to City of Alexandria for parking permit. $50/mo for H2O- fixed cost. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult, no more than 2 qualifying incomes. Apply Online. Standard one months rent up front, one months rent security deposit prior to move-in.