1314 KING ST.
1314 KING ST
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

1314 KING ST

1314 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

1314 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
yoga
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
yoga
Move in condition! This exceptionally well- located 1 bed/1ba 550 square foot apartment above retail is perfect for the micro-user. Just a few easy blocks to King Street Metro, retail, restaurants, shopping. No car needed with this kind of convenience and location. Fresh paint and new flooring, full size bathroom, W/D in unit - fully equipped kitchen. Perfect location to all the conveniences and public transportation. 3 metro stops to Amazon HQ, 2 metro stops to DCA national airport! Need coffee? 2 blocks, need food, 1 block. Need exercise - the Mt Vernon bike trail is within minutes- how about yoga and other fitness across the street! Street parking is available - have to apply to City of Alexandria for parking permit. $50/mo for H2O- fixed cost. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult, no more than 2 qualifying incomes. Apply Online. Standard one months rent up front, one months rent security deposit prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1314 KING ST have any available units?
1314 KING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1314 KING ST have?
Some of 1314 KING ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 KING ST currently offering any rent specials?
1314 KING ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 KING ST pet-friendly?
No, 1314 KING ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1314 KING ST offer parking?
Yes, 1314 KING ST offers parking.
Does 1314 KING ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 KING ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 KING ST have a pool?
No, 1314 KING ST does not have a pool.
Does 1314 KING ST have accessible units?
No, 1314 KING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 KING ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 KING ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 KING ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 KING ST does not have units with air conditioning.

