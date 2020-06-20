All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1311 DUKE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1311 DUKE ST
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:19 PM

1311 DUKE ST

1311 Duke Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1311 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Truly a must see! Light and bright historic 2/3 bedroom townhouse only 4 blocks from King St metro. Large windows, high ceilings, formal living room, separate dining room, both with fireplaces (decorative only), brick floor in large eat in kitchen, walk out to private brick patio, carport provides 1 off street parking spot. High ceilings, period details. New tile and bathtubs in both full baths. Pets on case by case with deposit. *Note, third bedroom on third floor is accessed by walking through second bedroom. Second bedroom perfect for nursery, office or tv room. Huge storage on upper level. So much bigger than it looks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 DUKE ST have any available units?
1311 DUKE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 DUKE ST have?
Some of 1311 DUKE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 DUKE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1311 DUKE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 DUKE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 DUKE ST is pet friendly.
Does 1311 DUKE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1311 DUKE ST offers parking.
Does 1311 DUKE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 DUKE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 DUKE ST have a pool?
No, 1311 DUKE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1311 DUKE ST have accessible units?
No, 1311 DUKE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 DUKE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 DUKE ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University