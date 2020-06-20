1311 DUKE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Truly a must see! Light and bright historic 2/3 bedroom townhouse only 4 blocks from King St metro. Large windows, high ceilings, formal living room, separate dining room, both with fireplaces (decorative only), brick floor in large eat in kitchen, walk out to private brick patio, carport provides 1 off street parking spot. High ceilings, period details. New tile and bathtubs in both full baths. Pets on case by case with deposit. *Note, third bedroom on third floor is accessed by walking through second bedroom. Second bedroom perfect for nursery, office or tv room. Huge storage on upper level. So much bigger than it looks.