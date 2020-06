Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rowhome in the heart of Old Town! Just a few minutes walk to King St & Braddock Rd metros makes this a commuter's dream. Walking distance to everything Old Town has to offer. Features include hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, windows, doors, plumbing, and fresh paint throughout. Move-in ready!