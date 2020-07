Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage elevator fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Location, Location, Location, This beautiful 1 bedroom is in the ideal location to enjoy all of the conveniences and night life of Old Town. Garage Parking and extra storage are included in your rent. Come home and leave the car in the garage because you are less than a full block to King St. And 1 Block from the Water. Sizable Living room and Dining combo with wood burning fireplace. *Available for Immediate Move in!*$300 1 time fee to Torpedo Factory covers move in and out*