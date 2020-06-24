1210 QUEEN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Spectacular open concept loft in historic Old Town, LEED award winning building. Open living area with one bedroom and den. Gorgeous "heart of pine" hardwood floors, bamboo kitchen cabinets. Two updated bathrooms and an updated kitchen. Minutes to metro, restaurants and shopping. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED minus tv/internet.Virtual - see short videos of property: https://youtu.be/RMfpXGdfPc8https://youtu.be/CDakIKOPj9Ehttps://youtu.be/OoQ3vDtFCQ8https://youtu.be/SEXuEq_9OqMhttps://youtu.be/rppcp1TTwZQhttps://youtu.be/83Cnvk3Z7k4https://youtu.be/sBmF3H_MNUo