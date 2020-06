Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Walkscore: 92 out of 100! Just 2 blocks to Braddock Rd Metro, 3 blocks to King St, less than a block to Starbucks, and 11 blocks to the water! Enjoy all that old town offers including dining, shopping, entertainment, and more. Move-in ready with traditional layout features 3 finished levels of modestly sized living space. Other features include a walkout basement to a fenced backyard, enclosed back porch, washer/dryer and central A/C.