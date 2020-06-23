All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE

118 Lynhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

118 Lynhaven Drive, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Superbly renovated 2 br/2 bath Townhouse , located just 5-10 minutes walking distance to future Potomac yard Metro ,Shopping Center and The Avenue in Alexandria, easy to commute to Dc or future Amazon headquater 2. Must see.This TH has been completely renovated from head to toe. Spacious open floor plan, newly finished hardwood floors on two floors and new carpet in the basement. Well lit with plenty of natural sunlight and recessed lighting. Brand new kitchen with all new top of the line S/S appliances and new white kitchen stylish kitchen cabinets with black door knobs and Kitchen islands with matte blue color cabinet. Two new bathrooms each with new tiled bath. It also has renovated front porch for reading and relaxing. Off street parking, Ample space for cookouts, Come and Look

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have any available units?
118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have?
Some of 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University