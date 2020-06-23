118 LYNHAVEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Superbly renovated 2 br/2 bath Townhouse , located just 5-10 minutes walking distance to future Potomac yard Metro ,Shopping Center and The Avenue in Alexandria, easy to commute to Dc or future Amazon headquater 2. Must see.This TH has been completely renovated from head to toe. Spacious open floor plan, newly finished hardwood floors on two floors and new carpet in the basement. Well lit with plenty of natural sunlight and recessed lighting. Brand new kitchen with all new top of the line S/S appliances and new white kitchen stylish kitchen cabinets with black door knobs and Kitchen islands with matte blue color cabinet. Two new bathrooms each with new tiled bath. It also has renovated front porch for reading and relaxing. Off street parking, Ample space for cookouts, Come and Look