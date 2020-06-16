All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
1133 POWHATAN ST
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:35 PM

1133 POWHATAN ST

1133 Powhatan Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

1133 Powhatan Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
DELIGHTFUL & RENOVATED ALL-BRICK END UNIT TOWNHOME in Old Town Alexandria! This one is located close to so much, enjoy the old Alexandria charm with a trendy, updated kitchen. Unique floor plan gives you the opportunity to decide how you want to live in this home. The kitchen and family room flow beautifully to the quaint, brick "Georgetown" patio that is fully fenced...perfect for entertaining. The main level has a cozy living room anchored by the wood burning fireplace. Do you want a formal dining room? An office? A main level bedroom? You pick! And then there are three bedrooms upstairs as well. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout the home add to the charm. And for your storage needs...there is a huge floored attic and a shed big enough for bike storage as well. Parking is on street and easy, as the house is on the feeder road. You can leave your car parked and walk to Braddock Street Metro, or to the bus, or to the shops and restaurants nearby. This is a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 POWHATAN ST have any available units?
1133 POWHATAN ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 POWHATAN ST have?
Some of 1133 POWHATAN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 POWHATAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1133 POWHATAN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 POWHATAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 1133 POWHATAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1133 POWHATAN ST offer parking?
Yes, 1133 POWHATAN ST does offer parking.
Does 1133 POWHATAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 POWHATAN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 POWHATAN ST have a pool?
No, 1133 POWHATAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1133 POWHATAN ST have accessible units?
No, 1133 POWHATAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 POWHATAN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 POWHATAN ST has units with dishwashers.
