1133 POWHATAN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage

DELIGHTFUL & RENOVATED ALL-BRICK END UNIT TOWNHOME in Old Town Alexandria! This one is located close to so much, enjoy the old Alexandria charm with a trendy, updated kitchen. Unique floor plan gives you the opportunity to decide how you want to live in this home. The kitchen and family room flow beautifully to the quaint, brick "Georgetown" patio that is fully fenced...perfect for entertaining. The main level has a cozy living room anchored by the wood burning fireplace. Do you want a formal dining room? An office? A main level bedroom? You pick! And then there are three bedrooms upstairs as well. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout the home add to the charm. And for your storage needs...there is a huge floored attic and a shed big enough for bike storage as well. Parking is on street and easy, as the house is on the feeder road. You can leave your car parked and walk to Braddock Street Metro, or to the bus, or to the shops and restaurants nearby. This is a great place to call home!