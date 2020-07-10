107 East Linden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground

Coveted Rosemont 2BR, 2BA Townhome End Unit- complete with basement den/office space. Open kitchen - stainless steel appliances, granite counters, smart cabinet storage. Hardwood / tile floors, carpet in basement; Large and livable deck in fully fenced backyard. Lots of natural light, off-street parking. Close to Del Ray, Old Town; Blue and Yellow Lines at King St and Braddock Rd Metros, 1.5 miles to 495. Just a few blocks from many neighborhood delights. Lots of green space, playgrounds, trails, dog park in this pet-friendly neighborhood.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



