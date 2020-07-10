All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
107 East Linden Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:44 PM

107 East Linden Street

107 East Linden Street · No Longer Available
Location

107 East Linden Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Coveted Rosemont 2BR, 2BA Townhome End Unit- complete with basement den/office space. Open kitchen - stainless steel appliances, granite counters, smart cabinet storage. Hardwood / tile floors, carpet in basement; Large and livable deck in fully fenced backyard. Lots of natural light, off-street parking. Close to Del Ray, Old Town; Blue and Yellow Lines at King St and Braddock Rd Metros, 1.5 miles to 495. Just a few blocks from many neighborhood delights. Lots of green space, playgrounds, trails, dog park in this pet-friendly neighborhood.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer 703-241-2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: 703-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 East Linden Street have any available units?
107 East Linden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 107 East Linden Street have?
Some of 107 East Linden Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 East Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 East Linden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 East Linden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 East Linden Street is pet friendly.
Does 107 East Linden Street offer parking?
Yes, 107 East Linden Street offers parking.
Does 107 East Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 East Linden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 East Linden Street have a pool?
No, 107 East Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 East Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 107 East Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 East Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 East Linden Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 East Linden Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 East Linden Street has units with air conditioning.

