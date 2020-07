Amenities

Upstairs in charming single family bungalow but completely private with your own entrance. Large bedroom, living room area, dining nook, kitchen and bath. Good storage. Overlooks deep, lush backyard. Walk to restaurants, cafes, and shops. Bus is on the corner. All utilities are included. No smokers, no pets.



Could be furnished or unfurnished or partially. Your choice.