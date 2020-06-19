All apartments in Alexandria
1008 N TERRILL STREET
1008 N TERRILL STREET

1008 North Terrill Street · No Longer Available
Location

1008 North Terrill Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville - Seminary Valley

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 N TERRILL STREET have any available units?
1008 N TERRILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Is 1008 N TERRILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1008 N TERRILL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 N TERRILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1008 N TERRILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1008 N TERRILL STREET offer parking?
No, 1008 N TERRILL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1008 N TERRILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 N TERRILL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 N TERRILL STREET have a pool?
No, 1008 N TERRILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1008 N TERRILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1008 N TERRILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 N TERRILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 N TERRILL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 N TERRILL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 N TERRILL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
