Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Wilmington Flats

1235 E Wilmington Ave · (801) 980-0541
Location

1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Fairmont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$993

Studio · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Studio ADA-1

$1,163

Studio · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom 1 Bath-1

$1,392

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom 2 Bath-1

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lg-1

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Suite-1

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wilmington Flats.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood. Our five levels of apartment homes feature a variety of contemporary studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom floor plans.\n\nWith two levels of retail and office space below, you'll enjoy added security and a bird's eye view of the surrounding neighborhood. Our residents also have controlled access to parking areas within the building. Each apartment boasts oversized windows, upgraded kitchens, and an open floor plan designed for entertaining. Most apartment homes also feature a private terrace or balcony with amazing views of the Salt Lake Valley. Our plaza on the ground level is designed to function as the community's social hub and as a gateway to Hidden Hollow and Sugar House Park. In addition to the parks, our proximity to dining, shopping, employment, and entertainment make Wilmington Flats a premier urban experience. On-site amenities include state-of-the-art fitness gym, a gathering room, and an outdoor plaza.\n\nWilmington Flats is the newest addition to Sugar House's social community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs
Parking Details: 1 assigned covered parking included, additional covered: $74/month.
Storage Details: $50-$100

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wilmington Flats have any available units?
Wilmington Flats offers studio floorplans starting at $993, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,392, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,600. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Wilmington Flats have?
Some of Wilmington Flats's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wilmington Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Wilmington Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wilmington Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Wilmington Flats is pet friendly.
Does Wilmington Flats offer parking?
Yes, Wilmington Flats offers parking.
Does Wilmington Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wilmington Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wilmington Flats have a pool?
No, Wilmington Flats does not have a pool.
Does Wilmington Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Wilmington Flats has accessible units.
Does Wilmington Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wilmington Flats has units with dishwashers.
