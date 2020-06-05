Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible bbq/grill bike storage courtyard

Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood. Our five levels of apartment homes feature a variety of contemporary studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom floor plans.



With two levels of retail and office space below, you'll enjoy added security and a bird's eye view of the surrounding neighborhood. Our residents also have controlled access to parking areas within the building. Each apartment boasts oversized windows, upgraded kitchens, and an open floor plan designed for entertaining. Most apartment homes also feature a private terrace or balcony with amazing views of the Salt Lake Valley. Our plaza on the ground level is designed to function as the community's social hub and as a gateway to Hidden Hollow and Sugar House Park. In addition to the parks, our proximity to dining, shopping, employment, and entertainment make Wilmington Flats a premier urban experience. On-site amenities include state-of-the-art fitness gym, a gathering room, and an outdoor plaza.



Wilmington Flats is the newest addition to Sugar House's social community.