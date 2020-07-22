/
/
/
fairpark
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Fairpark, Salt Lake City, UT
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
8 Units Available
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1337 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1213 W. 400 N.
1213 400 North, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$970
865 sqft
Located in Salt Lake City 2 bedroom 1 bathroom town home. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Partially fenced yard with mature trees. Nice single level living with two steps to get into the house.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
572 N 1300 W
572 1300 West, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
This spacious home is located minutes from downtown in a quiet neighborhood. There is a large backyard, if you like to garden there is plenty of space to grow one like you always wanted.
Results within 1 mile of Fairpark
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
35 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,065
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$905
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$890
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
8 Units Available
Lotus North Temple TownHomes
120 N 1950 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What gets you excited when you look out your window? Downtown city lights perhaps? What about a city that divides two epic mountain ranges? How about a living wall? Maybe you are just into Cathedrals.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
$
16 Units Available
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
845 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing Point Apartments in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,090
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$859
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
73 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,096
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
238 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,320
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
17 Units Available
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,109
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1081 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
3 Units Available
Marmalade
439 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$953
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1050 sqft
Welcome to Marmalade Hill Apartments convienently located near downtown Salt Lake City! With a professional and friendly staff, the perfect location, and plenty of world class amenities, we offer the best in Salt Lake City apartment living!\n\nOur
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
874 West 300 South
874 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/31/20 Unique small home with large yard. - Property Id: 312770 Unique 114 year old home with all tile floors. The home is in a quiet cul-de-sac and has one neighbor on the westside.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2
247 Pueblo Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
218 W North Temple St. #W7
218 North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Downtown SLC - PRICE JUST REDUCED! This gorgeous top floor fully furnished condo is located near the heart of the city. Easy walking access to all of what downtown Salt Lake City has to offer.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
87 W 300 N #303
87 300 North, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
87 W 300 N #303 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Great Downtown Location - This spacious one bedroom one bathroom apartment is located just down the street from the State Capitol Building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
4 Units Available
1801 W 700 N
1801 700 North, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
825 sqft
Windsor Park has beautiful RENOVATED 2 bedroom apartments! We offer a spacious kitchen with all STAINLESS STEEL appliances, huge living room, BRAND NEW CARPET & VINYL, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS, ALL FIXTURES ARE BRAND NEW, FULL-SIZE WASHER
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
475 N Redwood Road #4
475 Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1530 sqft
475 N Redwood Road #4 Available 08/14/20 Conveniently located 3 Bedroom w/pool - (Currently occupied! Please call to schedule showings!!) Great three story townhome located at Wingate Village next to city park. Approximately 2 miles from downtown, .
