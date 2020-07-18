All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

754 E 600 S

754 600 South · (801) 748-1044 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

754 600 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 754 E 600 S · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
754 E 600 S Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown 5 Bedroom Home! - It is your lucky day! You do NOT want to miss out on this incredible, charming, spacious, bright, and beautiful home! This precious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in a beautiful downtown neighborhood. The location is perfect! It is near fantastic shopping, freeway access, great restaurants, public transportation, local boutiques, the University of Utah. It is absolutely perfect! This home was built in 1918 and is an absolute gem with a huge front porch, formal front sitting room and dinging room with open concept to the updated kitchen. The laundry room is bright and spacious and comes with a Washer and Dryer. This darling home has beautiful hardwood floors, carpet, huge finished basement and MUCH MORE!

To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: none

PET RULE: **No Pets** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application
* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$2995 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2520842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 E 600 S have any available units?
754 E 600 S has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 E 600 S have?
Some of 754 E 600 S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 E 600 S currently offering any rent specials?
754 E 600 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 E 600 S pet-friendly?
No, 754 E 600 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 754 E 600 S offer parking?
No, 754 E 600 S does not offer parking.
Does 754 E 600 S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 754 E 600 S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 E 600 S have a pool?
No, 754 E 600 S does not have a pool.
Does 754 E 600 S have accessible units?
No, 754 E 600 S does not have accessible units.
Does 754 E 600 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 E 600 S has units with dishwashers.
