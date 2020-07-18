Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

754 E 600 S Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown 5 Bedroom Home! - It is your lucky day! You do NOT want to miss out on this incredible, charming, spacious, bright, and beautiful home! This precious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in a beautiful downtown neighborhood. The location is perfect! It is near fantastic shopping, freeway access, great restaurants, public transportation, local boutiques, the University of Utah. It is absolutely perfect! This home was built in 1918 and is an absolute gem with a huge front porch, formal front sitting room and dinging room with open concept to the updated kitchen. The laundry room is bright and spacious and comes with a Washer and Dryer. This darling home has beautiful hardwood floors, carpet, huge finished basement and MUCH MORE!



To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: none



PET RULE: **No Pets** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application

* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office



SECURITY DEPOSIT:

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$2995 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



