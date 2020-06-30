All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like Prana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
Prana
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Prana

255 W 800 S · (510) 422-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Downtown Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

255 W 800 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Downtown Salt Lake City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A3 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit B1 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit C6 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prana.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
internet access
online portal
Welcome to your new home at Prana Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of , Prana Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful downtown views or a night out on the town, Prana Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want.\n\nJust minutes from Salt Lake's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.\n\nContact Prana Apartments or Schedule a Tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Move-in Fees: $299 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 is required for the 1st pet deposit with $300 non-refundable.
limit: 2 pet limit.
rent: $45 per pet.
restrictions:
Parking Details: Attached garages, street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prana have any available units?
Prana has 4 units available starting at $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Prana have?
Some of Prana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prana currently offering any rent specials?
Prana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prana pet-friendly?
Yes, Prana is pet friendly.
Does Prana offer parking?
Yes, Prana offers parking.
Does Prana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prana have a pool?
No, Prana does not have a pool.
Does Prana have accessible units?
No, Prana does not have accessible units.
Does Prana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prana has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Prana?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
4th West
255 N 400 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Lotus North Temple TownHomes
120 N 1950 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
The Marq
1030 S 400 West
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity