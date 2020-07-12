All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 619 East 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
619 East 5th Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:50 PM

619 East 5th Avenue

619 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
The Avenues
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

619 5th Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
The Avenues

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
Come see this darling updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the Avenues (Unit 1). Updated with hardwood floors and an efficiency kitchen the stackable washer & dryer are included. Located on a quiet tree-lines street, you can walk or ride your bike to Smith's Market Place, bus line, coffee shops and restaurants. Nearby parks include Lindsey Gardens and Shipp Park. Minutes to the U of U, LDS Hospital, University Medical Center and Research Park.

NO SMOKING
NO PETS

Rent $995
Deposit $1,245 ( $995 Refundable )
Credit & Background check $30 per adult (18 & older)
Tenant to pay all utilities

Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.

ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 East 5th Avenue have any available units?
619 East 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 East 5th Avenue have?
Some of 619 East 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 East 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
619 East 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 East 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 619 East 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 619 East 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 619 East 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 619 East 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 East 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 East 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 619 East 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 619 East 5th Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 619 East 5th Avenue has accessible units.
Does 619 East 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 East 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haxton
41 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
City Line
57 S 300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84107
CityScape
134 S 400 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Marmalade
439 S 200 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
The Vue at Sugar House Crossing
2120 S Highland Dr
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UT
Orem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsCapitol HillDowntown Salt Lake City
Poplar GrovePeople's Freeway

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
Weber State University