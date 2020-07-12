619 East 5th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accessible coffee bar

Come see this darling updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the Avenues (Unit 1). Updated with hardwood floors and an efficiency kitchen the stackable washer & dryer are included. Located on a quiet tree-lines street, you can walk or ride your bike to Smith's Market Place, bus line, coffee shops and restaurants. Nearby parks include Lindsey Gardens and Shipp Park. Minutes to the U of U, LDS Hospital, University Medical Center and Research Park.



NO SMOKING

NO PETS



Rent $995

Deposit $1,245 ( $995 Refundable )

Credit & Background check $30 per adult (18 & older)

Tenant to pay all utilities



Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.



MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.



ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.



