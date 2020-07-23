/
pleasant view
44 Apartments for rent in Pleasant View, UT📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
5 Units Available
Pleasant View
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1509 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant View
2126 Pebble Brook Dr
2126 Pebblebrook Rd, Pleasant View, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2300 sqft
Beautiful Pleasant View home for rent, built in 2007 - Very open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, open stairs, large windows, fenced back yard, stainless steel appliances, microwave, double fridge with an ice maker, 2 car garage, patio, central air,
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant View
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Farr West
3798 N 2800 W
3798 North 2800 West, Farr West, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3900 sqft
3798 N 2800 W Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Executive home for rent - Exceptional west facing home! Includes hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, incredible master bath and full landscaping. Pets allowed with $50 monthly pet fee. No smoking.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
1771 N 350 W
1771 N 350 W, North Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2650 sqft
This is a large 5 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. 2 of these bathrooms feature jetted tubs and double sinks.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
2421 N 400 E Apt G1
2421 North Washington Boulevard, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Available August 1st! Condo- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1100 square feet and very clean!! This condo looks brand new and is in excellent shape.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
235 E 2300 N
235 East 2300 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1156 sqft
Don't miss this wonderfully updated townhome. Brand new flooring and paint throughout. 1156 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There is central HVAC and clothes washer/dryer included.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Harrisville
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.
1 of 24
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Harrisville
546 W 2300 N
546 West 2300 North, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1794 sqft
This single family home was just remodeled. It has 3 bedrooms (2 on main level and 1 on the lower level) and 1 full bath on the main level The kitchen is equipped with a smooth top electric stove, fridge and microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant View
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Road
804 15th Street
804 15th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
This spacious 2 level townhome is ready for immediate move-in! Features include a large living room, kitchen, dining, and half bath on the main level. Upstairs you will find a full bath and two bedrooms with extra closet space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
1265 Grant Ave
1265 Grant Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1136 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Horace Mann
138 Harrison BLVD
138 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2442 sqft
138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/31/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon. Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs. Storage galore throughout the entire home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
1362 E 2450 N
1362 East 2450 North, North Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3550 sqft
Home- This home is located in a very desired area. Great views, close to hiking and biking trails, nice park nearby and it is in a great neighborhood! It has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3550 square feet, 3 car garage, fenced in yard and R.V parking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Bonneville
550 8th St
550 8th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
New paint and carpet throughout this 800 sqft front unit of a side by side duplex. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a large living room. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and gas stove.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Horace Mann
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant View
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
13 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,078
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
830 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1154 Excalibur Way
1154 Excalibur Way, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Nice New very well taken care of townhouse In West Haven Granite Countertops throughout. Tile floors. Fridge Stove Microwave dishwasher included. The community does have a very nice pool about a 2 minute walk from the front door.
