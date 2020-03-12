All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 54 East 200 North - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
54 East 200 North - 2
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

54 East 200 North - 2

54 200 North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

54 200 North, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a great living space! Historical character and charm meet new renovations. This downtown SLC apartment sits on the south bench of Capital Hill. It features hardwood and tile floors. Carpet in the bedroom/office. Brand new appliances in the kitchen with a double sink. Subway tile and pedestal sink in the bathroom. Exposed brick, a vintage gas stove, and a murphy bed frame in the living room closet are just a few of the unique elements in this space.
Off street parking, reserved parking in the back, on-site laundry, shared deck outside the kitchen sliding doors, potential 2 car garage, are some special features.
It is very close to the University of Utah campus. And the public transit system can get you almost anywhere. Grocery shopping is in walking distance.

To schedule a showing, text Vitoria @ 385-722-6759.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 East 200 North - 2 have any available units?
54 East 200 North - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 East 200 North - 2 have?
Some of 54 East 200 North - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 East 200 North - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
54 East 200 North - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 East 200 North - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 East 200 North - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 54 East 200 North - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 54 East 200 North - 2 does offer parking.
Does 54 East 200 North - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 East 200 North - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 East 200 North - 2 have a pool?
No, 54 East 200 North - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 54 East 200 North - 2 have accessible units?
No, 54 East 200 North - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 54 East 200 North - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 East 200 North - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Sugar House Apartments
2057 S 1200 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84105
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
CityScape
134 S 400 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Encore
489 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Quattro
385 S 400 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College