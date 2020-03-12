54 East 200 North - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a great living space! Historical character and charm meet new renovations. This downtown SLC apartment sits on the south bench of Capital Hill. It features hardwood and tile floors. Carpet in the bedroom/office. Brand new appliances in the kitchen with a double sink. Subway tile and pedestal sink in the bathroom. Exposed brick, a vintage gas stove, and a murphy bed frame in the living room closet are just a few of the unique elements in this space.

Off street parking, reserved parking in the back, on-site laundry, shared deck outside the kitchen sliding doors, potential 2 car garage, are some special features.

It is very close to the University of Utah campus. And the public transit system can get you almost anywhere. Grocery shopping is in walking distance.



To schedule a showing, text Vitoria @ 385-722-6759.