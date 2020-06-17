All apartments in Salt Lake City
343 500 East
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

343 500 East

343 500 East · (801) 539-1500
Location

343 500 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1199 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Jump on this opportunity to live in one of Salt Lake Citys top rated apartment communities! Elevate on 5th is found at 343 South 500 East Perfectly located near Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Smiths Marketplace, also 3 shopping malls such as Trolley Square, City Creek Center, and The Gateway. Its short walking distance near UTA TRAX creates a trouble-free commute to and from the conveniences of Downtown Salt Lake City for both working professionals and university students alike.

Residents of our community savor the lifestyle provided by a residential retreat that offers full access to a relaxing outdoor spa, use of two gas grills, and comfortable seating well placed around an outdoor fire pit. Other community amenities include secure access to its building and indoor parking, a full-size outdoor basketball court, three elevators, a 24-hour fitness center, and much more!

Contact us today for more details about this ideal one-bedroom apartment home.

A member of our leasing team is excited to hear from you soon!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/salt-lake-city-ut?lid=13050469

(RLNE5542057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 500 East have any available units?
343 500 East has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 500 East have?
Some of 343 500 East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 500 East currently offering any rent specials?
343 500 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 500 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 500 East is pet friendly.
Does 343 500 East offer parking?
Yes, 343 500 East does offer parking.
Does 343 500 East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 500 East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 500 East have a pool?
No, 343 500 East does not have a pool.
Does 343 500 East have accessible units?
No, 343 500 East does not have accessible units.
Does 343 500 East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 500 East has units with dishwashers.
