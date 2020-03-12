288 i Street

Amenities

Fully Furnished Home in the Aves, Close to everything! - Three bedroom House built in 1910, in a great neighborhood in Salt Lake City the Historical District called The Avenues. Conveniently located near downtown SLC and the University of Utah is only minutes away. Property had an East Coast make over a few years back. House is charming, cozy and comfortable! Located close by Smith's Grocery Store, Subway, Hair Salon, Henrie s Cleaners, Nail Salon and State Liquor Store... Minutes away from great restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, parks, trails, etc.

Property has a Gas Fireplace, living room, dining room, mud/sun room, full kitchen, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and a second bedroom/TV room upstairs, as well as a sleeping and sitting area downstairs. The kitchen comes equipped with a full range, dishwasher, microwave, toaster, and plenty of storage space. Other amenities include: programmable central air/heating, Claw-foot Tub, plenty of closet space, washer and dryer in unit, Garage and off-street parking for two. Property comes fully furnished with newer beds and box springs!



$270 for all utilities, not including cable/internet. Pets are negotiable.



$45 application fee and monthly $25 tenant management fee/Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertymanagementsaltlakecity.com or contact the office at 801-571-7400. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.



