Salt Lake City, UT
288 i Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:37 AM

288 i Street

288 I Street · (801) 571-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

288 I Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 288 i Street · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished Home in the Aves, Close to everything! - Three bedroom House built in 1910, in a great neighborhood in Salt Lake City the Historical District called The Avenues. Conveniently located near downtown SLC and the University of Utah is only minutes away. Property had an East Coast make over a few years back. House is charming, cozy and comfortable! Located close by Smith's Grocery Store, Subway, Hair Salon, Henrie s Cleaners, Nail Salon and State Liquor Store... Minutes away from great restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, parks, trails, etc.
Property has a Gas Fireplace, living room, dining room, mud/sun room, full kitchen, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and a second bedroom/TV room upstairs, as well as a sleeping and sitting area downstairs. The kitchen comes equipped with a full range, dishwasher, microwave, toaster, and plenty of storage space. Other amenities include: programmable central air/heating, Claw-foot Tub, plenty of closet space, washer and dryer in unit, Garage and off-street parking for two. Property comes fully furnished with newer beds and box springs!

$270 for all utilities, not including cable/internet. Pets are negotiable.

$45 application fee and monthly $25 tenant management fee/Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertymanagementsaltlakecity.com or contact the office at 801-571-7400. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3441346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 i Street have any available units?
288 i Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 288 i Street have?
Some of 288 i Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 i Street currently offering any rent specials?
288 i Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 i Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 288 i Street is pet friendly.
Does 288 i Street offer parking?
Yes, 288 i Street does offer parking.
Does 288 i Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 288 i Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 i Street have a pool?
No, 288 i Street does not have a pool.
Does 288 i Street have accessible units?
No, 288 i Street does not have accessible units.
Does 288 i Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 i Street has units with dishwashers.
