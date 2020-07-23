All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 2789 S Alden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
2789 S Alden Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

2789 S Alden Street

2789 Alden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2789 Alden Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Wilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful Home in Sugarhouse Location! - 2789 S Alden Street, SLC, UT, 84106 -

$1,895/month,

1650 Square Feet,
3 Bedrooms,
2 Bathrooms,

2 Car Garage as well as long driveway for parking,
Fully Fenced Backyard,

Large Living Room & Dining Room,
Beautiful Hardwood Floors,
Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,
Washer and Dryer Included,
Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage,
Finished Basement,
Back Patio,

Excellent Sugarhouse Location!

Tenants are responsible for All Utilities,

Landscaping professionally maintained / paid for by Landlord,

1 pet allowed w/ $400 pet deposit and $50 in pet rent per month,

Rent $1,895.00
Security Deposit $1,800 with $1,500 Refundable,
$45 Application fee per applicant,
Credit/Criminal Checks,

Available July 16, 2020,

TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488

*This property is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments. ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.

(RLNE4430578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2789 S Alden Street have any available units?
2789 S Alden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2789 S Alden Street have?
Some of 2789 S Alden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2789 S Alden Street currently offering any rent specials?
2789 S Alden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2789 S Alden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2789 S Alden Street is pet friendly.
Does 2789 S Alden Street offer parking?
Yes, 2789 S Alden Street offers parking.
Does 2789 S Alden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2789 S Alden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2789 S Alden Street have a pool?
No, 2789 S Alden Street does not have a pool.
Does 2789 S Alden Street have accessible units?
No, 2789 S Alden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2789 S Alden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2789 S Alden Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
4th West
255 N 400 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
The Landing
470 S 1300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSalt Lake City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UT
Orem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsCapitol HillDowntown Salt Lake City
Poplar GrovePeople's Freeway

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
Weber State University