Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Beautiful Home in Sugarhouse Location! - 2789 S Alden Street, SLC, UT, 84106 -



$1,895/month,



1650 Square Feet,

3 Bedrooms,

2 Bathrooms,



2 Car Garage as well as long driveway for parking,

Fully Fenced Backyard,



Large Living Room & Dining Room,

Beautiful Hardwood Floors,

Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,

Washer and Dryer Included,

Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage,

Finished Basement,

Back Patio,



Excellent Sugarhouse Location!



Tenants are responsible for All Utilities,



Landscaping professionally maintained / paid for by Landlord,



1 pet allowed w/ $400 pet deposit and $50 in pet rent per month,



Rent $1,895.00

Security Deposit $1,800 with $1,500 Refundable,

$45 Application fee per applicant,

Credit/Criminal Checks,



Available July 16, 2020,



TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488



ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.



(RLNE4430578)