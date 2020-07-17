225 W Reed Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

4 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a quiet street in the culturally rich marmalade district. Features hardwood floors, high ceilings and fully fenced yard. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and the U.



Tenant pays gas and electricity!! $13 Preventive Maintenance Fee in addition to rent each month.

Pets accepted with an additional deposit, a one time $25.00 Pet Documentation Fee and $25.00 Pet Inspection Fee in addition to monthly rent. 2 animal max, breed restrictions apply. Please call our office for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Not available until July 27, 2020. Please call on or after that date on the day you want to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.