All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 225 W Reed Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
225 W Reed Ave
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

225 W Reed Ave

225 Reed Avenue · (801) 349-2585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

225 Reed Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
4 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a quiet street in the culturally rich marmalade district. Features hardwood floors, high ceilings and fully fenced yard. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and the U.

Tenant pays gas and electricity!! $13 Preventive Maintenance Fee in addition to rent each month.
Pets accepted with an additional deposit, a one time $25.00 Pet Documentation Fee and $25.00 Pet Inspection Fee in addition to monthly rent. 2 animal max, breed restrictions apply. Please call our office for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Not available until July 27, 2020. Please call on or after that date on the day you want to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 W Reed Ave have any available units?
225 W Reed Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 W Reed Ave have?
Some of 225 W Reed Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 W Reed Ave currently offering any rent specials?
225 W Reed Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 W Reed Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 W Reed Ave is pet friendly.
Does 225 W Reed Ave offer parking?
Yes, 225 W Reed Ave offers parking.
Does 225 W Reed Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 W Reed Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 W Reed Ave have a pool?
No, 225 W Reed Ave does not have a pool.
Does 225 W Reed Ave have accessible units?
No, 225 W Reed Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 225 W Reed Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 W Reed Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 225 W Reed Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haxton
41 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84117
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
City Line
57 S 300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
ViA
3808 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Essex
350 S 600 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UT
Orem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsCapitol HillDowntown Salt Lake City
Poplar GrovePeople's Freeway

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity