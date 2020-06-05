2139 E 1300 S.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning accessible carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport parking garage

Contemporary Retro Style Rambler - Duplex - Near University of Utah - New Paint and Carpet Upstairs - Oversized windows allow for natural light, large open rooms, and a functional floor plan is something uncommon in this neighborhood. The unit has been updated with paint, flooring, and more. Recent updates to the kitchen provide a new electric cooktop and quartz countertops. The back patio is covered which allows for friends and family to gather and enjoy the backyard. There is 1 car carport and garage and even a basement entrance.



This one won't last and should be put on your must-see list today!



There is a limit of 3 unrelated adults or 4 adults if one of the people is related for example: brother, sister, 1st cousin. This is a city ordinance and this cannot be waived.



UTILITIES:

* Utilities are in addition to rent and billed either by Utility or Landlord when the Utility cannot be placed in the name of the Tenant.



YARD CARE:

* Basic Yard Care Included?

* Basic Snow Removal Included



SMOKING OR VAPING POLICY:

* Smoking and vaping are NOT allowed in or on the property



SECURITY DEPOSIT:

* Our Standard Security Deposit requirement is $2400

* This unit now offers the option of a DEPOSIT-FREE Bond. For more details please contact the Property Manager after you have applied for the unit.



TENANT RECURRING MONTHLY CHARGES:

* Advertised Rent

* Any Utilities not paid for by Landlord (utilities vary by property and tenant usage)

* HOA Fees - None

* Resident Benefit Package (RBP) $35



HOA INFORMATION:

* This property has no HOA.?



No Pets Allowed



