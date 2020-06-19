2012 South 2500 East - 2

Amenities
Available May 1. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located on a quiet street in a desirable Foothill neighborhood at 2012 South 2500 East in Salt Lake City.
-Close to U of U, I-80, shopping, restaurants, and trails. Easy access to I-80 near Parleys Canyon (for Park City)
-3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1,250 sq ft
-Rent includes water, sewer, garbage
-Duplex is arranged side-by-side, providing quiet and privacy
-Pleasing colors, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, and baths
-Lots of sunlight
-Washer and dryer included
-Large area for gardening
-Extra storage
-Parking includes 1+ covered spots
-The main level has living room, bath, kitchen, and 1 bedroom
-Lower level has 2 bedrooms and laundry (including a large master with private bath)
-Walkout from both levels
-No smoking is permitted on-premises
-No pets, please
-Rent is $1,595/month,
-Security deposit is $1,595, $125 is non-refundable
Please do not disturb tenants
If interested contact Emil at (385)450-2785 eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to schedule a showing and apply for this unit.