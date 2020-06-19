All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 2012 South 2500 East - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
2012 South 2500 East - 2
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:20 AM

2012 South 2500 East - 2

2012 2500 East · (385) 450-2785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2012 2500 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Beacon Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Available May 1. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located on a quiet street in a desirable Foothill neighborhood at 2012 South 2500 East in Salt Lake City.

-Close to U of U, I-80, shopping, restaurants, and trails. Easy access to I-80 near Parleys Canyon (for Park City)

-3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1,250 sq ft
-Rent includes water, sewer, garbage
-Duplex is arranged side-by-side, providing quiet and privacy
-Pleasing colors, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, and baths
-Lots of sunlight
-Washer and dryer included
-Large area for gardening
-Extra storage
-Parking includes 1+ covered spots
-The main level has living room, bath, kitchen, and 1 bedroom
-Lower level has 2 bedrooms and laundry (including a large master with private bath)
-Walkout from both levels
-No smoking is permitted on-premises
-No pets, please
-Rent is $1,595/month,
-Security deposit is $1,595, $125 is non-refundable

Please do not disturb tenants

If interested contact Emil at (385)450-2785 eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to schedule a showing and apply for this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 South 2500 East - 2 have any available units?
2012 South 2500 East - 2 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 South 2500 East - 2 have?
Some of 2012 South 2500 East - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 South 2500 East - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2012 South 2500 East - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 South 2500 East - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2012 South 2500 East - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 2012 South 2500 East - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2012 South 2500 East - 2 does offer parking.
Does 2012 South 2500 East - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 South 2500 East - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 South 2500 East - 2 have a pool?
No, 2012 South 2500 East - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2012 South 2500 East - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2012 South 2500 East - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 South 2500 East - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 South 2500 East - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2012 South 2500 East - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hightower
40 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
City Line
57 S 300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Hawthorne
2852 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Nexus on 9th
932 E 900 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity