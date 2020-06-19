2012 South 2500 East - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Available May 1. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located on a quiet street in a desirable Foothill neighborhood at 2012 South 2500 East in Salt Lake City.



-Close to U of U, I-80, shopping, restaurants, and trails. Easy access to I-80 near Parleys Canyon (for Park City)



-3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1,250 sq ft

-Rent includes water, sewer, garbage

-Duplex is arranged side-by-side, providing quiet and privacy

-Pleasing colors, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, and baths

-Lots of sunlight

-Washer and dryer included

-Large area for gardening

-Extra storage

-Parking includes 1+ covered spots

-The main level has living room, bath, kitchen, and 1 bedroom

-Lower level has 2 bedrooms and laundry (including a large master with private bath)

-Walkout from both levels

-No smoking is permitted on-premises

-No pets, please

-Rent is $1,595/month,

-Security deposit is $1,595, $125 is non-refundable



Please do not disturb tenants



If interested contact Emil at (385)450-2785 eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to schedule a showing and apply for this unit.