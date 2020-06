Amenities

For Lease is a totally updated 2 bed 1 bath in Salt Lake!!



Features include:



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Brand new floors!

-Brand new kitchen!

-Stainless Steel Appliances!

-Brand new bathroom

-New baseboards!

-FULL HVAC system which includes separate heating and cooling per room!!



Rent: $1,350

Deposit: $1,200 ($900 refundable)

Application Fee: $25/adult (non-refundable)



Minimum qualification may include at lease 2.5 times the rent amount in gross monthly income



This is a 3 month lease, with option to renew for a year on September 1.



NO SMOKING!!!!!!!!!!



NO PETS!!!!!!!!!!!



For showings: Text Only: 801-613-1386

Email: rentutahleasing@gmail.com

Phone: 801-528-4557 x3

Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors



*Security deposit subject to change based on background check

Contact us to schedule a showing.