206 Apartments for rent in East Central South, Salt Lake City, UT
Last updated October 30 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Nexus on 9th
932 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
Nexus on 9th, a premier residential community which blends the best elements of refinement and comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1573 South 1000 East
1573 1000 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
For Lease is a totally updated 2 bed 1 bath in Salt Lake!! Features include: -2 bed -1 bath -Brand new floors! -Brand new kitchen! -Stainless Steel Appliances! -Brand new bathroom -New baseboards! -FULL HVAC system which includes separate heating
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
811 Harrison Ave.
811 Harrison Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1189 sqft
811 Harrison Ave.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1251 E Roosevelt Ave
1251 Roosevelt Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2000 sqft
Very Desirable East Salt Lake City Neighborhood Home with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. This home also features a 2nd kitchen downstairs with a large family room. Very private back yard for entertaining and quiet evenings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
898 E EMERSON AVE S
898 Emerson Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1344 sqft
MILLER & COMPANY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT Nice duplex with big fenced yard, centrally located near Sugar House. Nice family room, Washer/Dryer hookups, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Sorry no pets. Square footage approximate.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
1201 E Emerson Avenue
1201 Emerson Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
$200 off first months rent!!! This property is part of our deposit free program! This Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit has a great open layout. There is a bonus room at the back along with W/D hookups.
Results within 1 mile of East Central South
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,195
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1186 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
$
27 Units Available
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,189
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1085 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic Sugar House neighborhood. Newly renovated one and two bedroom Victorian apartments with spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Sugar House Apartments
2057 S 1200 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Located in the historic Sugar House neighborhood, close to Fairmont Parks. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour gym, elevator, fire pit, pool, and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
21 and View
1339 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1057 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1306 sqft
21&View is situated on the most convenient and scenic corner in Sugar House, Utah. This new lifestyle development contains an exciting collection of 29 spacious apartments and two signature office / retail spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
4 Units Available
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,359
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to luxury living downtown! Located across the street from Trolley Square shopping center, convenience doesnt get better than this! Our community is close to everything shopping, public transportation, freeway access and other main roads.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
4 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
78 Units Available
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Last updated July 8 at 03:35pm
3 Units Available
The Vue at Sugar House Crossing
2120 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
Discover some sweet digs at Sugar House Crossing. Enjoy community amenities including the coffee bar, fire pit, trash valet, and even a car-charging station. Don't forget the pool!
Last updated July 11 at 02:47pm
8 Units Available
The Landing
470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Landing is a modern student community on the corner of 500 S. 1300 E, just outside of Ridge Eccles Stadium. Amenities include refrigerators, carpet, bathtubs and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated May 16 at 12:40pm
Contact for Availability
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$993
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1130 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
522 S 1200 E #B
522 1200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1057 sqft
Prime Location 2 Bd 1 Bath with Garage - Basement Apartment. 2 Bed 1 Full Bath. Living Room with Custom Tiled Floors. Kitchen has Lots of Lighting. Private Entrance in Back. Tenant has Access to Very Unique Well Landscaped Back Yard. Garden Area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
544 South Denver St #2
544 Denver Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1182 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Gated Community by Trolley Square! - Town Home-2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, approx 1100 sq ft. Built in 2014, 2 car garage. Located in the Trolley Towns gated community in the heart of Salt Lake City.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
754 E 600 S
754 600 South, Salt Lake City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2254 sqft
754 E 600 S Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown 5 Bedroom Home! - It is your lucky day! You do NOT want to miss out on this incredible, charming, spacious, bright, and beautiful home! This precious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in a
