115 S 1100 E #501
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

115 S 1100 E #501

115 1100 East · (801) 655-2449
Location

115 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 115 S 1100 E #501 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
DOWNTOWN CONDO AT HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ARLINGTON PLACE - AVAILABLE NOW! - RECENT PRICE DROP!
Was $1,200
NOW $1,170

*MOVE IN READY*

Arlington Place is a modern high-rise community located near the University of Utah, the Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, and Downtown Salt Lake City. Access to the complex is controlled, so security is great, as is living in this awesome property.

Highlight Features:
- Heated Swimming Pool & Hot Tub
- Great Security
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Centrally Located
- Awesome Amenities
- Two Elevators
- Additional Storage
- Cable Included
- Wood Flooring
- Large Balcony
- Washer & Dryer

1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 675 Sq.Ft.

Monthly Rent $1,170
Security Deposit $1,170
*$300 of the security deposit is non-refundable.

Utilities:
Tenant pays: Gas & Electricity
Included: Water, Sewer, Trash & Cable

Parking: Underground Parking Garage

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer

Amenities: Heated Swimming Pool & Hot Tub, Mature Landscaping, Courtyard, Game Room, Fitness Center. Club Room, Sauna Room

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 S 1100 E #501 have any available units?
115 S 1100 E #501 has a unit available for $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 S 1100 E #501 have?
Some of 115 S 1100 E #501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 S 1100 E #501 currently offering any rent specials?
115 S 1100 E #501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S 1100 E #501 pet-friendly?
No, 115 S 1100 E #501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 115 S 1100 E #501 offer parking?
Yes, 115 S 1100 E #501 does offer parking.
Does 115 S 1100 E #501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 S 1100 E #501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S 1100 E #501 have a pool?
Yes, 115 S 1100 E #501 has a pool.
Does 115 S 1100 E #501 have accessible units?
No, 115 S 1100 E #501 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S 1100 E #501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 S 1100 E #501 has units with dishwashers.
