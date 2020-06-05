115 S 1100 E #501

Amenities

DOWNTOWN CONDO AT HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ARLINGTON PLACE - AVAILABLE NOW! - RECENT PRICE DROP!

Was $1,200

NOW $1,170



*MOVE IN READY*



Arlington Place is a modern high-rise community located near the University of Utah, the Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, and Downtown Salt Lake City. Access to the complex is controlled, so security is great, as is living in this awesome property.



Highlight Features:

- Heated Swimming Pool & Hot Tub

- Great Security

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Centrally Located

- Awesome Amenities

- Two Elevators

- Additional Storage

- Cable Included

- Wood Flooring

- Large Balcony

- Washer & Dryer



1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 675 Sq.Ft.



Monthly Rent $1,170

Security Deposit $1,170

*$300 of the security deposit is non-refundable.



Utilities:

Tenant pays: Gas & Electricity

Included: Water, Sewer, Trash & Cable



Parking: Underground Parking Garage



Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer



Amenities: Heated Swimming Pool & Hot Tub, Mature Landscaping, Courtyard, Game Room, Fitness Center. Club Room, Sauna Room



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



