All apartments in Herriman
Find more places like 14864 South Tumble Rock Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herriman, UT
/
14864 South Tumble Rock Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:56 PM

14864 South Tumble Rock Way

14864 S Tumble Rock Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herriman
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14864 S Tumble Rock Way, Herriman, UT 84096

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1 Car Attached Garage
1 Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
Village at The Boulders is an outstanding new community on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley in Herriman, Utah. This convenient location allows access to great entertainment, limitless outdoor activities, and breathtaking views.

Notable Highlights in Herriman:

• Black Ridge Reservoir
• Herriman Towne Center
• 10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking
• J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center
• Numerous Parks
• REAL Monarchs Stadium

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,435, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,435, Available 6/25/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14864 South Tumble Rock Way have any available units?
14864 South Tumble Rock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herriman, UT.
What amenities does 14864 South Tumble Rock Way have?
Some of 14864 South Tumble Rock Way's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14864 South Tumble Rock Way currently offering any rent specials?
14864 South Tumble Rock Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14864 South Tumble Rock Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14864 South Tumble Rock Way is pet friendly.
Does 14864 South Tumble Rock Way offer parking?
Yes, 14864 South Tumble Rock Way does offer parking.
Does 14864 South Tumble Rock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14864 South Tumble Rock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14864 South Tumble Rock Way have a pool?
No, 14864 South Tumble Rock Way does not have a pool.
Does 14864 South Tumble Rock Way have accessible units?
No, 14864 South Tumble Rock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14864 South Tumble Rock Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14864 South Tumble Rock Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14864 South Tumble Rock Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14864 South Tumble Rock Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr
Herriman, UT 84096
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way
Herriman, UT 84096
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S
Herriman, UT 84096
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard
Herriman, UT 84096
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard
Herriman, UT 84065

Similar Pages

Herriman 1 BedroomsHerriman 2 Bedrooms
Herriman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHerriman Apartments with Pool
Herriman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fort Herriman

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College