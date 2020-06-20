Rent Calculator
All apartments in Waco
Find more places like 1500 Lakeshore 109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Waco, TX
/
1500 Lakeshore 109
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1500 Lakeshore 109
1500 Lake Shore Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Waco
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location
1500 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX 76708
Cedar Ridge
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
2br 1ba - Property Id: 14804
Nice spacious 2br 1ba townhouse. gated community. Bedrooms have carpet while the rest of the house is tile.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14804
Property Id 14804
(RLNE5791873)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1500 Lakeshore 109 have any available units?
1500 Lakeshore 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waco, TX
.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Waco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1500 Lakeshore 109 have?
Some of 1500 Lakeshore 109's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1500 Lakeshore 109 currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Lakeshore 109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Lakeshore 109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Lakeshore 109 is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Lakeshore 109 offer parking?
No, 1500 Lakeshore 109 does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Lakeshore 109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Lakeshore 109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Lakeshore 109 have a pool?
No, 1500 Lakeshore 109 does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Lakeshore 109 have accessible units?
No, 1500 Lakeshore 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Lakeshore 109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Lakeshore 109 has units with dishwashers.
