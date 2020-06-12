16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Waco, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Oakwood
10 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
970 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
West Waco
17 Units Available
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
Landon Branch
11 Units Available
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
878 sqft
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Kendrick
7 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1088 sqft
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1068 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
1130 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1335 Speight Ave Boardwalk
1335 Speight Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
1154 sqft
- (RLNE5830956)
Results within 1 mile of Waco

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
411 N Old Temple Rd
411 N Old Temple Rd, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 411 N Old Temple Rd in Hewitt. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
921 Vanessa
921 Vanessa Dr, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1206 sqft
Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, and a carport. This property is located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood with easy access to highway 84 and is located in the Midway ISD school district.
Results within 5 miles of Waco

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 WEST BIRCH ST
122 West Birch Street, McLennan County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
122 WEST BIRCH-ELM MOTT, TX 76705 - Property Id: 102730 BEAUTIFUL 2BED 2 BATH HOME WITH CARPORT AND STORAGE BUILDING IN BACK YARD. COMES WITH VERY LARGE SCREENED IN PORCH FOR THAT PERFECT NIGHT OUTSIDE. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4703 Spring Valley Rd
4703 Spring Valley Rd, McLennan County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 car garage, 2 car carport, appliances, central air/heat, washer/dryer connections, large deck on the back of the house and a 20 x 30 workshop. LAWN CARE PROVIDED, NO PETS.

1 of 1

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
209 Sam
209 Sam Drive, Robinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1138 sqft
2 bedroom duplex in Robinson ISD! - 2 bedroom duplex in Robinson! (RLNE2878246)

June 2020 Waco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Waco Rent Report. Waco rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Waco rents increased slightly over the past month

Waco rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Waco stand at $635 for a one-bedroom apartment and $835 for a two-bedroom. Waco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Waco, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Waco rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Waco, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Waco is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Waco's median two-bedroom rent of $835 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Waco.
    • While Waco's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waco than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Waco.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

