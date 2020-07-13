Apartment List
65 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Waco, TX

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
15 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1261 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
19 Units Available
Lacy-Lakeview
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
Just off I-35 in Waco in the Connally School District. Units feature carpeting, separate dining rooms, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning and linen closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Oakwood
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Kendrick
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$944
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
13 Units Available
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
7 Units Available
Landon Branch
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
28 Units Available
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1724 S. 15th
1724 South 15th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
1724 S. 15th Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath gated community in Baylor Bubble - Well-maintained 3 bedroom/3 bathroom condo in the Brownstone Condominium gated community just down from Baylor.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9212 Royal Lane
9212 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1427 sqft
9212 Royal Lane Available 07/17/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 109
8824 Old Mcgregor Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
810 sqft
The Depot Apartment Homes - The Depot Apartment Homes are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburbs of Woodway. At The Depot Apartment Homes, we offer more than a community; it’s a lifestyle.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1309 James Ave
1309 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1163 sqft
appliances, washer/dryer connections, central heat & air, and extra outside storage. LAWN CARE PROVIDED!

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
1330 N. 63rd
1330 North 63rd Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1370 sqft
3 bedroom home in Waco! - Beautiful newly remodeled home in Waco! New paint, refinished wood floors, new countertops and appliances. (RLNE5912649)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baylor
Cambridge
1321 South 11th Street, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
509 sqft
Comfortable & Affordable Apartments in Waco | The Waco Trio - You’ll find the comfort you deserve at a value you can afford at University Courtyard, Bear Landing & Commodore Condos. All three sister properties offer one bedroom units.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9103 Royal Lane
9103 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
9103 Royal Lane Available 07/16/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1207 Sironia Trail
1207 Sironia Trl, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1463 sqft
1207 Sironia Trail Available 08/15/20 Great location between Waco and McGregor! - This 3-bedroom duplex has everything you need...

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
7320 Sanger Avenue Unit B
7320 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Duplex *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* Each unit is a two-bedroom / one-bathroom and includes the kitchen stove / oven and refrigerator. Water is paid.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Carver
1012 Dearborn St
1012 Dearborn Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Mountainview
2217 Wooded Acres
2217 Wooded Acres Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2152 sqft
This beautiful home is furnished with refrigerator, stove, oven range, dishwasher, fireplace, w/d connections. Fenced in backyard. Pet friendly, check our breed restrictions. Must have renters insurance. Very unique centrally located 2,152 sq. ft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1226 Bagby Avenue
1226 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2050 sqft
Crescent Plex Apartments - Property Id: 209382 Incredible property under new ownership located inside the Baylor Bubble, just blocks from Baylor University. The 4 bedroom 2 bath units have very large bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
802 Melrose Dr.
802 Melrose Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1800 sqft
802 Melrose Dr. Available 07/15/20 Townhome - This property includes appliances, carpet, a wood burning fireplace, a large front yard, and carports.

July 2020 Waco Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Waco Rent Report. Waco rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Waco Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Waco Rent Report. Waco rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Waco rents increased moderately over the past month

Waco rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Waco stand at $637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Waco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Waco, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Waco rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Waco, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Waco is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Waco's median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Waco's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waco than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Waco.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

