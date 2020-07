Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown. Our high-end mid-rise apartment homes offer unique 1 and 2 bedroom designs featuring wood flooring, granite countertops, energy star rated kitchen appliances, and a washer and dryer in each home. Off street parking, an on site fitness center, and key fob restricted pedestrian access are unique to our community as well. Additionally, Franklin Place is perfectly placed with amazing views of the revitalization that is taking place in the Downtown area.