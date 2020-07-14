Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool e-payments garage internet access package receiving

Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance. The junction of I-35 and Highway 6 creates an ease of access to local hospitals and the industrial district of Waco. Calling The Retreat at CTM your new home will allow you to experience Waco's finest attractions such as McLane Stadium, Cameron Park Zoo, CTM Mall, and the Dr. Pepper Museum, while residing in a luxurious, comfortable apartment home community.



The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace is a gated community with everything you could ever need. From our state of the art fitness center with weight and cardio machines to our refreshing swimming pool what more is there? Residents also have access to our business center with free Wi-Fi and computers, furnished clubhouse with a coffee bar, pet park, and tanning bed. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are also well appointed with 9-12 fo