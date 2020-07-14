All apartments in Waco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

The Retreat at CTM

Open Now until 6pm
2500 Marketplace Dr · (251) 220-0597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX 76711
Kendrick

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 · Avail. Aug 21

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 824 · Avail. Sep 19

$928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 328 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,108

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 731 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,108

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 417 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at CTM.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
internet access
package receiving
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance. The junction of I-35 and Highway 6 creates an ease of access to local hospitals and the industrial district of Waco. Calling The Retreat at CTM your new home will allow you to experience Waco's finest attractions such as McLane Stadium, Cameron Park Zoo, CTM Mall, and the Dr. Pepper Museum, while residing in a luxurious, comfortable apartment home community.

The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace is a gated community with everything you could ever need. From our state of the art fitness center with weight and cardio machines to our refreshing swimming pool what more is there? Residents also have access to our business center with free Wi-Fi and computers, furnished clubhouse with a coffee bar, pet park, and tanning bed. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are also well appointed with 9-12 fo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $100 per pet
Cats
fee: $50 per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $100/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat at CTM have any available units?
The Retreat at CTM has 7 units available starting at $916 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat at CTM have?
Some of The Retreat at CTM's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at CTM currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at CTM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at CTM pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at CTM is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at CTM offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at CTM offers parking.
Does The Retreat at CTM have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Retreat at CTM offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at CTM have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at CTM has a pool.
Does The Retreat at CTM have accessible units?
No, The Retreat at CTM does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat at CTM have units with dishwashers?
No, The Retreat at CTM does not have units with dishwashers.
