78 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waco, TX

Finding an apartment in Waco that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
West Waco
16 Units Available
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
$
Landon Branch
11 Units Available
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendrick
6 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Kendrick
17 Units Available
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$973
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Lacy-Lakeview
24 Units Available
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$510
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
Just off I-35 in Waco in the Connally School District. Units feature carpeting, separate dining rooms, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning and linen closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
Oakwood
10 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1596 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6625 Sendero Lane
6625 Sendero Lane, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
6625 Sendero Lane Available 07/10/20 Single Family Home - Three-bedroom, two bathroom home in Midway ISD. Open floor plan, attached two car garage, wood privacy fence are just a few of the notable features.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1417 James
1417 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1242 sqft
Baylor and Downtown Area Updated House! - (RLNE5725645)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1225 Hood Street
1225 Hood Street, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1008 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1720 Riata Dr.
1720 Riata Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1442 sqft
Single Family Home | Midway ISD - Perfect family home in the Waco/Woodway Area - Midway ISD. The property has vinyl plank flooring throughout the house and a wonderful backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
7320 Sanger Avenue Unit B
7320 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Duplex *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* Each unit is a two-bedroom / one-bathroom and includes the kitchen stove / oven and refrigerator. Water is paid.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
3732 Vista Cove Dr.
3732 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1298 sqft
3732 Vista Cove Dr. Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountainview
1 Unit Available
2935 Savannah Court
2935 Savanna Court, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
2935 Savannah Court Available 07/10/20 Savannah Court Luxury Townhomes - This property includes stained concrete floors, fenced in backyard, updated appliances, and an attached two-car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
9103 Royal Lane
9103 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
9103 Royal Lane Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
1321 South 11th Street, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
509 sqft
Comfortable & Affordable Apartments in Waco | The Waco Trio - Youll find the comfort you deserve at a value you can afford at University Courtyard, Bear Landing & Commodore Condos. All three sister properties offer one bedroom units.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
802 Melrose Dr.
802 Melrose Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1800 sqft
802 Melrose Dr. Available 07/10/20 Townhome - This property includes appliances, carpet, a wood burning fireplace, a large front yard, and carports.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
9212 Royal Lane
9212 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1427 sqft
9212 Royal Lane Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
225 Londonderry, Apt. 239
225 Londonderry Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
822 sqft
Hunterwood Apartments - Hunterwood Apartments are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. With sixty-four (64) apartment homes, you are sure to enjoy harmonious and peaceful living.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Waco, TX

Finding an apartment in Waco that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

