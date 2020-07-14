Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments clubhouse e-payments online portal trash valet

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Offering many of the same perks as larger Texas cities, Waco is a quaint, quirky town located on the banks of the Brazos River. Here, you will find The Edmond, a colonial-style community of upgraded apartments and townhomes. Each expansive one-, two-, and three-bedroom residence provides a wealth of stylish interior finishes and desirable amenities in a comfortable setting. Step inside your new home, where rich wood-style flooring in select models leads you to cozy bedrooms with plush carpeting and roomy closets. Polished stainless steel appliances gleam beside white, shaker-style cabinets and sleek countertops in the revitalized kitchens. Make an appointment to tour today.