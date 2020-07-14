All apartments in Waco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

The Edmond

5817 Edmond Dr · (833) 314-0051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX 76710
Parkdale Viking Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edmond.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
trash valet
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Offering many of the same perks as larger Texas cities, Waco is a quaint, quirky town located on the banks of the Brazos River. Here, you will find The Edmond, a colonial-style community of upgraded apartments and townhomes. Each expansive one-, two-, and three-bedroom residence provides a wealth of stylish interior finishes and desirable amenities in a comfortable setting. Step inside your new home, where rich wood-style flooring in select models leads you to cozy bedrooms with plush carpeting and roomy closets. Polished stainless steel appliances gleam beside white, shaker-style cabinets and sleek countertops in the revitalized kitchens. Make an appointment to tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18 years of age
Deposit: $0, $500 or 1-month's rent (depending on background screening result)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive dog breeds restricted, rodents & ferrets. $250 deposit for each pet, only one $250 fee payment.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edmond have any available units?
The Edmond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waco, TX.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Edmond have?
Some of The Edmond's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edmond currently offering any rent specials?
The Edmond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edmond pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edmond is pet friendly.
Does The Edmond offer parking?
Yes, The Edmond offers parking.
Does The Edmond have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Edmond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edmond have a pool?
Yes, The Edmond has a pool.
Does The Edmond have accessible units?
No, The Edmond does not have accessible units.
Does The Edmond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edmond has units with dishwashers.
