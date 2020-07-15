/
Baylor University
17 Apartments For Rent Near Baylor University
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Baylor
1226 Bagby Avenue
1226 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2050 sqft
Crescent Plex Apartments - Property Id: 209382 Incredible property under new ownership located inside the Baylor Bubble, just blocks from Baylor University. The 4 bedroom 2 bath units have very large bedrooms and walk-in closets.
Baylor
1418 S 10th Street Unit B
1418 S 10th St, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious! This top floor duplex boasts vinyl hardwoods and granite throughout! Big bedrooms and huge closets with a bathroom in each bedroom! Escape to your own space and never have to share a bathroom with a half bath off the kitchen!
Baylor
1915 S 7th Street Unit B
1915 S 7th St, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom unit within walking distance of campus! All bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space and wonderful open concept in the kitchen and living room.
Baylor
1921 S 7th Street Unit C
1921 S 7th St, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom unit within walking distance to Baylor University. You won't find bedrooms and closets this big inside the Baylor bubble! Definitely sharable if you are on a budget! Gated courtyard with porch swings and bike racks.
Carver
1224 Hood Street
1224 Hood Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
1128 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE May rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Baylor
1309 James Ave
1309 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1163 sqft
appliances, washer/dryer connections, central heat & air, and extra outside storage. LAWN CARE PROVIDED!
Alta Vista
3725 Vista Cove Dr.
3725 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1298 sqft
3725 Vista Cove Dr. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Duplex, Waco! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.
Carver
621 Lenox St
621 Lenox Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Features: Appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections,1 car carport, fenced backyard. NO PETS, SECTION 8 APPROVED!
Oakwood
1208 Merganser Way
1208 Merganser Way, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1550 sqft
Excellent and Beautifully Kept 3/2/2 Furnished Or Unfurnished - Excellent and beautifully kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/2 car garage house in a nice neighborhood with a small lake, lit sidewalks, and owner pride.
Baylor
1724 S. 15th
1724 South 15th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
1724 S. 15th Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath gated community in Baylor Bubble - Well-maintained 3 bedroom/3 bathroom condo in the Brownstone Condominium gated community just down from Baylor.
Carver
544 Faulkner Ln
544 Faulkner Lane, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1083 sqft
central heat & air, appliances, washer/dryer connections, fenced backyard. NO PETS, SECTION 8 APPROVED
North Waco
609 Herring apt
609 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
375 sqft
Fully furnished apartment located in the rear of main house on Herring Ave just a few blocks from Cameron Park. Furnished with a queen bed, full bath with shower, washer/dryer, & TV. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator & microwave.
Baylor
Cambridge
1321 South 11th Street, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
509 sqft
Comfortable & Affordable Apartments in Waco | The Waco Trio - You’ll find the comfort you deserve at a value you can afford at University Courtyard, Bear Landing & Commodore Condos. All three sister properties offer one bedroom units.
Oakwood
110 Gurley Ln
110 Gurley Lane, Waco, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2880 sqft
This 5 bed 6 bath house is located inside of The Baylor Bubble! Perfect for student living, 110 Gurley has spacious living areas, large backyard, and a private indoor hot tub!
700 South Valley Mills Drive
700 South Valley Mills Drive, Beverly Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Remodeled Unit. New paint New Appliances
3339 Willowbrook Street
3339 Willowbrook Dr, Beverly Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3339 Willowbrook Street in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!