Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
TX
/
Baylor University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

17 Apartments For Rent Near Baylor University

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
13 Units Available
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1226 Bagby Avenue
1226 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2050 sqft
Crescent Plex Apartments - Property Id: 209382 Incredible property under new ownership located inside the Baylor Bubble, just blocks from Baylor University. The 4 bedroom 2 bath units have very large bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1418 S 10th Street Unit B
1418 S 10th St, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious! This top floor duplex boasts vinyl hardwoods and granite throughout! Big bedrooms and huge closets with a bathroom in each bedroom! Escape to your own space and never have to share a bathroom with a half bath off the kitchen!

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1915 S 7th Street Unit B
1915 S 7th St, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom unit within walking distance of campus! All bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space and wonderful open concept in the kitchen and living room.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1921 S 7th Street Unit C
1921 S 7th St, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom unit within walking distance to Baylor University. You won't find bedrooms and closets this big inside the Baylor bubble! Definitely sharable if you are on a budget! Gated courtyard with porch swings and bike racks.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver
1224 Hood Street
1224 Hood Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
1128 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE May rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1309 James Ave
1309 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1163 sqft
appliances, washer/dryer connections, central heat & air, and extra outside storage. LAWN CARE PROVIDED!

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
3725 Vista Cove Dr.
3725 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1298 sqft
3725 Vista Cove Dr. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Duplex, Waco! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver
621 Lenox St
621 Lenox Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Features: Appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections,1 car carport, fenced backyard. NO PETS, SECTION 8 APPROVED!

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakwood
1208 Merganser Way
1208 Merganser Way, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1550 sqft
Excellent and Beautifully Kept 3/2/2 Furnished Or Unfurnished - Excellent and beautifully kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/2 car garage house in a nice neighborhood with a small lake, lit sidewalks, and owner pride.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1724 S. 15th
1724 South 15th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
1724 S. 15th Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath gated community in Baylor Bubble - Well-maintained 3 bedroom/3 bathroom condo in the Brownstone Condominium gated community just down from Baylor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver
544 Faulkner Ln
544 Faulkner Lane, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1083 sqft
central heat & air, appliances, washer/dryer connections, fenced backyard. NO PETS, SECTION 8 APPROVED

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
North Waco
609 Herring apt
609 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
375 sqft
Fully furnished apartment located in the rear of main house on Herring Ave just a few blocks from Cameron Park. Furnished with a queen bed, full bath with shower, washer/dryer, & TV. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator & microwave.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Baylor
Cambridge
1321 South 11th Street, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
509 sqft
Comfortable & Affordable Apartments in Waco | The Waco Trio - You’ll find the comfort you deserve at a value you can afford at University Courtyard, Bear Landing & Commodore Condos. All three sister properties offer one bedroom units.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakwood
110 Gurley Ln
110 Gurley Lane, Waco, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2880 sqft
This 5 bed 6 bath house is located inside of The Baylor Bubble! Perfect for student living, 110 Gurley has spacious living areas, large backyard, and a private indoor hot tub!

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
700 South Valley Mills Drive
700 South Valley Mills Drive, Beverly Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Remodeled Unit. New paint New Appliances

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
3339 Willowbrook Street
3339 Willowbrook Dr, Beverly Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3339 Willowbrook Street in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

Similar Pages

Waco 1 BedroomsWaco 2 Bedrooms
Waco Apartments with ParkingWaco Dog Friendly Apartments
Waco Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Killeen, TXTemple, TXWaxahachie, TXCleburne, TX
Copperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXCorsicana, TXEnnis, TX
Robinson, TXBelton, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

KendrickWest Waco
Landon BranchParkdale Viking Hills
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

McLennan Community CollegeTexas State Technical College
Baylor UniversityCentral Texas College
Temple College