98 Apartments for rent in Hewitt, TX📍
1006 Parkview Circle
1006 Parkview Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
1006 Parkview Circle Available 06/19/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
966 Parkview Circle
966 Parkview Circle, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
966 Parkview Circle Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
524 Connie Dr.
524 Connie Drive, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
524 Connie Dr. Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport.
1002 Parkview Circle
1002 Parkview Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
1002 Parkview Circle Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
718 Park Meadows Dr.
718 Park Meadows Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
718 Park Meadows Dr. Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
606 Monticello
606 Monticello Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1575 sqft
606 Monticello Available 07/01/20 Duplex - This property includes stained concrete floors, updated appliances, a large open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
400 Park Place Dr.
400 Park Place Dr, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
400 Park Place Dr. Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
216 Toluca Trl
216 Toluca Trail, Hewitt, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2846 sqft
216 Toluca - Property Id: 290731 There's room for everyone in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in Midway ISD. Plenty of cabinets plus a built in corner hutch in the dining/breakfast area. A countertop bar provides additional eating space.
411 N Old Temple Rd
411 N Old Temple Rd, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 411 N Old Temple Rd in Hewitt. View photos, descriptions and more!
301 Panther Way
301 W Panther Way, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1480 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplexes in Hewitt are ready to lease! Amenities included: vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom, central air, central heat, dishwasher, in unit washer/dryer, fenced back yard with patio, stained concrete
921 Vanessa
921 Vanessa Dr, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1206 sqft
Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, and a carport. This property is located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood with easy access to highway 84 and is located in the Midway ISD school district.
Results within 1 mile of Hewitt
Verified
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
736 Paso Fino Street
736 Paso Fino St, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1420 sqft
736 Paso Fino Street Available 07/10/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1720 Riata Dr.
1720 Riata Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1442 sqft
Single Family Home | Midway ISD - Perfect family home in the Waco/Woodway Area - Midway ISD. The property has vinyl plank flooring throughout the house and a wonderful backyard.
9103 Royal Lane
9103 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
9103 Royal Lane Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.
9212 Royal Lane
9212 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1427 sqft
9212 Royal Lane Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.
3004 Clydesdale Way
3004 Clydesdale Way, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1384 sqft
3004 Clydesdale Way Available 07/10/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
3141 Silver Saddle
3141 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1918 sqft
3141 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener 1918 Sq.Ft. Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202
8824 Old Mcgregor Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
810 sqft
The Depot Apartment Homes - The Depot Apartment Homes are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. At The Depot Apartment Homes, we offer more than a community; its a lifestyle.
812 Chapel View
812 Chapel View Rd, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
812 Chapel View Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This ultra high-end luxury duplex features stained concrete flooring throughout, kitchen appliances included, full sized washer / dryer connections, wood burning fireplace, a private fenced backyard and an
1615 Breezy Dr.
1615 Breezy Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
964 sqft
1615 Breezy Dr. Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport.
3025 Silver Saddle
3025 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
3025 Silver Saddle Drive - H7 floorplan - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener - 2 car max at this property 1778 Sq.Ft. Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
1625 Breezy Dr.
1625 Breezy Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1216 sqft
1625 Breezy Dr. Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hewitt, the median rent is $673 for a studio, $795 for a 1-bedroom, $1,045 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,421 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hewitt, check out our monthly Hewitt Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hewitt area include Central Texas College, McLennan Community College, Temple College, Texas State Technical College, and Baylor University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hewitt from include Killeen, Waco, Temple, Copperas Cove, and Harker Heights.