parkdale viking hills
94 Apartments for rent in Parkdale Viking Hills, Waco, TX
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$791
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
225 Londonderry, Apt. 204
225 Londonderry Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
822 sqft
Hunterwood Apartments - Hunterwood Apartments are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. With sixty-four (64) apartment homes, you are sure to enjoy harmonious and peaceful living.
1330 N. 63rd
1330 North 63rd Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1370 sqft
3 bedroom home in Waco! - Beautiful newly remodeled home in Waco! New paint, refinished wood floors, new countertops and appliances. (RLNE5912649)
7320 Sanger Avenue Unit B
7320 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Duplex *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* Each unit is a two-bedroom / one-bathroom and includes the kitchen stove / oven and refrigerator. Water is paid.
802 Melrose Dr.
802 Melrose Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1800 sqft
802 Melrose Dr. Available 07/15/20 Townhome - This property includes appliances, carpet, a wood burning fireplace, a large front yard, and carports.
416 Owen Lane
416 Owen Lane, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 416 Owen Lane in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!
812 Rambler Dr. - 05
812 Rambler Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$670
830 sqft
CALL ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIALS. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. WATER PAID, ONSITE LAUNDRY FACILITY. Oaktree Apartments has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.
800 Rambler Dr. - 13
800 Rambler Drive, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$570
630 sqft
CALL ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIALS. WATER PAID, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING.
1001 Fairway Rd.
1001 Fairway Road, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1737 sqft
1001 Fairway Rd. Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
916 Emerson Dr
916 Emerson Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 916 Emerson Dr in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!
2217 Wooded Acres
2217 Wooded Acres Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2152 sqft
This beautiful home is furnished with refrigerator, stove, oven range, dishwasher, fireplace, w/d connections. Fenced in backyard. Pet friendly, check our breed restrictions. Must have renters insurance. Very unique centrally located 2,152 sq. ft.
5925 Caldwell
5925 Caldwell Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1866 sqft
5925 Caldwell Available 08/15/20 Mountainview Area Home - Lovely three bedroom, 2.5 bath home features open kitchen with built-in pantry and hutch. Carpet in all bedrooms. Backyard has storage building. (RLNE3926715)
1321 Guthrie Dr
1321 Guthrie Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1232 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1321 Guthrie Dr in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!
5718 Wilshire
5718 Wilshire Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5718 Wilshire Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.
5813 Roxanne
5813 Roxanne Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5813 Roxanne Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.
5702 Wilshire
5702 Wilshire Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5702 Wilshire Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$944
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1261 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.