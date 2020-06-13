28 Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX

Life in the City

If you love football, it's a good thing you're moving to Texas. That is the biggest activity in the state. It doesn't matter if it's high school, college, or professional football. Friday night is when the sport comes alive. Don't underestimate the cheerleaders, either. Who hasn't heard of the Dallas Cowboys' squad? Of course, there are also hiking and biking trails and walking paths, especially along West Buffalo Creek that runs through town. Cleburne-ians enjoy watersports in and on the nearby Brazos River and Lake Pat Cleburne. Shopping in town is limited to some basic chain stores, and the real shopping fun is in nearby Dallas. A great wine shop on Main Street specializes in wines from all over Texas. A nice selection of dining places ranging from terrific Thai food to Southwest Tex-Mex, Italian (not just pizza,) steakhouses, and classic BBQ are clustered around Main Street.

Getting Around

A car is a necessity in this part of Texas. The Walking Score is rated at 51, and it's mostly because things are spread out in Cleburne. Once you drive to where you want to walk, it's great, but you generally have to get there first. If you find housing for rent in the central area, you'll be able to walk along the beautiful grassy paths along West Buffalo Creek, which cuts through town. There is some bus transportation, and you can generally find free parking most places that you want to go.