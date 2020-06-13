28 Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX📍
This small East Texas locale is just a 30 minute drive from Fort Worth and an hour down Highway 67 from Neiman Marcus in Dallas, but it's a world away from the hustle and bustle of the bigger cities. Whether you make your home in a spacious condo rental downtown or rent an apartment near the edge of town, walking is a pleasure on the tree-lined paths through the lovely parks. Shop 'til you drop in Dallas or Fort Worth - but you'll find the basics in Cleburne.
The Cost
While really low rates for rental apartments in Cleburne are rare, the quality of living here is high and makes up for having to pay a little more. Most have a fistful of amenities worth looking at.
Starting Your Search
You should probably start looking about four to six weeks out from your proposed move-in date for a rental apartment. You could find something sooner, but if you don't, you'll spend a lot of nights staring at those big ol' stars.
Looking Around
Cleburne is one of those rare places where you'll find decent rentals throughout town. Many folks prefer the 76033 zip code area -- lots of posh places on this side of town. The 76031 zip code area is excellent, too. You may even score duplexes for rent here.
What You Need
You'll need the "usual" to secure a rental apartment in Cleburne. Have your credit score, letter verifying employment and salary, and a copy of your last paycheck stub. When it gets serious, you'll need cash in the form of a cashier's or bank check. Prepare for first and last month's rent, as well as that good old security deposit.
If you love football, it's a good thing you're moving to Texas. That is the biggest activity in the state. It doesn't matter if it's high school, college, or professional football. Friday night is when the sport comes alive. Don't underestimate the cheerleaders, either. Who hasn't heard of the Dallas Cowboys' squad? Of course, there are also hiking and biking trails and walking paths, especially along West Buffalo Creek that runs through town. Cleburne-ians enjoy watersports in and on the nearby Brazos River and Lake Pat Cleburne. Shopping in town is limited to some basic chain stores, and the real shopping fun is in nearby Dallas. A great wine shop on Main Street specializes in wines from all over Texas. A nice selection of dining places ranging from terrific Thai food to Southwest Tex-Mex, Italian (not just pizza,) steakhouses, and classic BBQ are clustered around Main Street.
Getting Around
A car is a necessity in this part of Texas. The Walking Score is rated at 51, and it's mostly because things are spread out in Cleburne. Once you drive to where you want to walk, it's great, but you generally have to get there first. If you find housing for rent in the central area, you'll be able to walk along the beautiful grassy paths along West Buffalo Creek, which cuts through town. There is some bus transportation, and you can generally find free parking most places that you want to go.