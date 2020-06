28 Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX

Moving to Cleburne

The Cost

While really low rates for rental apartments in Cleburne are rare, the quality of living here is high and makes up for having to pay a little more. Most have a fistful of amenities worth looking at.

Starting Your Search

You should probably start looking about four to six weeks out from your proposed move-in date for a rental apartment. You could find something sooner, but if you don't, you'll spend a lot of nights staring at those big ol' stars.

Looking Around

Cleburne is one of those rare places where you'll find decent rentals throughout town. Many folks prefer the 76033 zip code area -- lots of posh places on this side of town. The 76031 zip code area is excellent, too. You may even score duplexes for rent here.

What You Need

You'll need the "usual" to secure a rental apartment in Cleburne. Have your credit score, letter verifying employment and salary, and a copy of your last paycheck stub. When it gets serious, you'll need cash in the form of a cashier's or bank check. Prepare for first and last month's rent, as well as that good old security deposit.