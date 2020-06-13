Apartment List
TX
cleburne
Last updated June 13 2020

28 Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX

Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments featuring crown molding, larger kitchens, and accent walls. On-site pool, volleyball and basketball court, dog park, and business center. Guest suites available. Playground and 24-hour gym available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
931 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Cleburne Plaza
400 Phillips St, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Cleburne, our dedicated staff and attention to detail help provide you with a one-of-a kind living experience! Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer spacious floorplans, ceiling fans, a wide array of appliances and internet access.
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Northridge Court
110 Northridge Dr Office #300, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
915 sqft
Come home to Northridge Court Apartments in Cleburne, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1206 S Ridgeway
1206 South Ridgeway Drive, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1380 sqft
- (RLNE4045450)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
303 N. Douglas Ave.
303 North Douglas Avenue, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Great 2 bedroom available nice and spacious. Beautiful hardwood floors through out. Large kitchen with open floor plan, it comes with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9021 W FM 4
9021 Farm-to-Market Road 4, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
Ranchette on 7.5 acres - Single Family Home located on W FM 4 just past the cut-off to Godley. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage with shop sink and garage door opener. Fenced front and back yard.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1419 C KILPATRICK
1419 Kilpatrick Ct, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
One bedroom apartment - Recently updated with new exterior siding & paint, interior paint, and newer flooring. Water & trash paid with access to community pool. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4095505)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1211 Loma Alta Pl
1211 Loma Alta Drive, Cleburne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2919 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom With 3 Baths Newly remolded - Complete remodel on an oversized corner lot!! This property has been completely updated with laminate flooring, granite countertops, 2 large living areas, and a brand new kitchen.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
705 Odell
705 Odell Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1532 sqft
Nice newly remolded 4 bedroom 2 bath - Newly renovated 4 bed, 2 bath home with large open concept floor plan. Beautiful dark wood laminate flooring, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and large fenced back yard. (RLNE5852590)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
216 Lovelady
216 Lovelady Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
216 Lovelady Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a Corner lot - New 3 bedroom 2 baths 2 car garage home on a corner lot. Split bedroom, granite countertops. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5803095)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
316 N Douglas Avenue
316 North Douglas Avenue, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Beautifully updated home on a half acre lot full of mature trees.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
507 Poindexter Avenue
507 Poindexter Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1316 sqft
Charming updated home that sits on a HUGE lot! Fabulous front & back porches to enjoy the peaceful & spacious yard. Beautifully refinished wood floors, updated kitchen and newer windows for energy efficient utilities. Great size rooms.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2400 Pecan Valley
2400 Pecan Valley, Johnson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1792 sqft
Spacious Remodeled 3 Bedroom - 2 Baths - An amazing 3 bedroom two bath located in Cleburne. This adorable home features vinyl wood floor, new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
704 Alaska St
704 Alaska Street, Keene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with washer and dryer. (RLNE5700334)

Last updated March 23
1 Unit Available
5608 Grand Ranch Drive
5608 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1064 sqft
Quaint little country house on a half an acre in Joshua ISD, over sized storage building in the back!

Last updated March 23
1 Unit Available
5508 Grand Ranch Drive
5508 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Get the space you have been looking for in this beautiful over a 1-acre lot, with 4 beds, 2 baths, in Joshua Schools.  Many updates throughout, including new carpet, new AC system, fresh paint, steel siding.
Last updated June 13
35 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,071
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Last updated June 13
24 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3107 White Horse Court
3107 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1945 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3911 Crescent Drive
3911 Crescent Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2051 sqft
Not many homes on Lake Granbury come available that are on the water. Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a retro feel. It offers spacious rooms and a huge sunroom with fabulous views of the lake.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
118 S Broadway
118 S Broadway St, Cresson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Live in a home that has Southern Charm, and History. This home has all new electrical ran through it. New Central Heat and Air, Pex plumbing, Propane water heater, Living room is perfect for a big sectional and big screen TV.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
607 W Atchley Avenue
607 West Atchley Drive, Alvarado, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
Cozy home with new flooring and new paint. Large yard for children and pets. Alley access. Easy access to 35.

Median Rent in Cleburne

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cleburne is $730, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $907.
Studio
$612
1 Bed
$730
2 Beds
$907
3+ Beds
$1,230
City GuideCleburne
"The stars at night are big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas ," and in the northeastern part of the state, too, where Cleburne perches on the edge of West Buffalo Creek, not far from the Brazos River.

This small East Texas locale is just a 30 minute drive from Fort Worth and an hour down Highway 67 from Neiman Marcus in Dallas, but it's a world away from the hustle and bustle of the bigger cities. Whether you make your home in a spacious condo rental downtown or rent an apartment near the edge of town, walking is a pleasure on the tree-lined paths through the lovely parks. Shop 'til you drop in Dallas or Fort Worth - but you'll find the basics in Cleburne.

Moving to Cleburne

The Cost

While really low rates for rental apartments in Cleburne are rare, the quality of living here is high and makes up for having to pay a little more. Most have a fistful of amenities worth looking at.

Starting Your Search

You should probably start looking about four to six weeks out from your proposed move-in date for a rental apartment. You could find something sooner, but if you don't, you'll spend a lot of nights staring at those big ol' stars.

Looking Around

Cleburne is one of those rare places where you'll find decent rentals throughout town. Many folks prefer the 76033 zip code area -- lots of posh places on this side of town. The 76031 zip code area is excellent, too. You may even score duplexes for rent here.

What You Need

You'll need the "usual" to secure a rental apartment in Cleburne. Have your credit score, letter verifying employment and salary, and a copy of your last paycheck stub. When it gets serious, you'll need cash in the form of a cashier's or bank check. Prepare for first and last month's rent, as well as that good old security deposit.

Life in the City

If you love football, it's a good thing you're moving to Texas. That is the biggest activity in the state. It doesn't matter if it's high school, college, or professional football. Friday night is when the sport comes alive. Don't underestimate the cheerleaders, either. Who hasn't heard of the Dallas Cowboys' squad? Of course, there are also hiking and biking trails and walking paths, especially along West Buffalo Creek that runs through town. Cleburne-ians enjoy watersports in and on the nearby Brazos River and Lake Pat Cleburne. Shopping in town is limited to some basic chain stores, and the real shopping fun is in nearby Dallas. A great wine shop on Main Street specializes in wines from all over Texas. A nice selection of dining places ranging from terrific Thai food to Southwest Tex-Mex, Italian (not just pizza,) steakhouses, and classic BBQ are clustered around Main Street.

Getting Around

A car is a necessity in this part of Texas. The Walking Score is rated at 51, and it's mostly because things are spread out in Cleburne. Once you drive to where you want to walk, it's great, but you generally have to get there first. If you find housing for rent in the central area, you'll be able to walk along the beautiful grassy paths along West Buffalo Creek, which cuts through town. There is some bus transportation, and you can generally find free parking most places that you want to go.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cleburne?
In Cleburne, the median rent is $612 for a studio, $730 for a 1-bedroom, $907 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,230 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cleburne, check out our monthly Cleburne Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cleburne?
Some of the colleges located in the Cleburne area include El Centro College, McLennan Community College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Texas State Technical College, and Baylor University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cleburne?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cleburne from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, and Grand Prairie.

