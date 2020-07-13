66 Apartments for rent in Waco, TX with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
15 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1261 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
19 Units Available
Lacy-Lakeview
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
Just off I-35 in Waco in the Connally School District. Units feature carpeting, separate dining rooms, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning and linen closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
11 Units Available
Oakwood
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
9 Units Available
Kendrick
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$944
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
7 Units Available
Landon Branch
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
28 Units Available
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1609 Breezy Dr.
1609 Breezy Drive, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
964 sqft
1609 Breezy Dr. Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1304 Fort Collins
1304 Fort Collins Drive, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2455 sqft
1304 Fort Collins Available 08/15/20 Executive Home for Lease - Beautiful executive home in Western Ridge! Open floor plan with four bedrooms and three baths, plus extra dining area or office. Stained concrete floors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9212 Royal Lane
9212 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1427 sqft
9212 Royal Lane Available 07/17/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
1330 N. 63rd
1330 North 63rd Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1370 sqft
3 bedroom home in Waco! - Beautiful newly remodeled home in Waco! New paint, refinished wood floors, new countertops and appliances. (RLNE5912649)

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9103 Royal Lane
9103 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
9103 Royal Lane Available 07/16/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1207 Sironia Trail
1207 Sironia Trl, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1463 sqft
1207 Sironia Trail Available 08/15/20 Great location between Waco and McGregor! - This 3-bedroom duplex has everything you need...

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Carver
621 Lenox St
621 Lenox Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
appliances, central heat/air, washer/dryer connections, fenced backyard. PICTURES COMING SOON. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL THE OFFICE. SECTION 8 APPROVED!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Richland Hills
916 Emerson Dr
916 Emerson Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 916 Emerson Dr in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Mountainview
2217 Wooded Acres
2217 Wooded Acres Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2152 sqft
This beautiful home is furnished with refrigerator, stove, oven range, dishwasher, fireplace, w/d connections. Fenced in backyard. Pet friendly, check our breed restrictions. Must have renters insurance. Very unique centrally located 2,152 sq. ft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1226 Bagby Avenue
1226 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2050 sqft
Crescent Plex Apartments - Property Id: 209382 Incredible property under new ownership located inside the Baylor Bubble, just blocks from Baylor University. The 4 bedroom 2 bath units have very large bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Timbercrest
1524 Berkshire St
1524 Berkshire Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1588 sqft
Spacious Home Ideally located - Property Id: 275992 Spacious home located near to downtown, McLane Stadium, Baylor, easy access to shopping and I-35 Home has recently been renovated with woodgrain tile, granite countertops, new fixtures...

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Lake Waco
10401 Sunflower Dr
10401 Sunflower Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 in China Spring! - Beautiful newer home in fantastic area of China Spring! Close to shopping and schools! (RLNE5799659)

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
802 Melrose Dr.
802 Melrose Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1800 sqft
802 Melrose Dr. Available 07/15/20 Townhome - This property includes appliances, carpet, a wood burning fireplace, a large front yard, and carports.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Waco, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

