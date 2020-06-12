Apartment List
/
TX
/
waco
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM

31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waco, TX

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Lacy-Lakeview
24 Units Available
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
Just off I-35 in Waco in the Connally School District. Units feature carpeting, separate dining rooms, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning and linen closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Kendrick
7 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1088 sqft
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1068 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Oakwood
10 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
970 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
West Waco
17 Units Available
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
Landon Branch
11 Units Available
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
878 sqft
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
1130 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
6508 Wiethorn Dr.
6508 Wiethorn Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1220 sqft
6508 Wiethorn Dr. Available 06/22/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1335 Speight Ave Boardwalk
1335 Speight Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
1154 sqft
- (RLNE5830956)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Ridge
1 Unit Available
1500 Lakeshore 109
1500 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
876 sqft
2br 1ba - Property Id: 14804 Nice spacious 2br 1ba townhouse. gated community. Bedrooms have carpet while the rest of the house is tile. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14804 Property Id 14804 (RLNE5791873)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1403 Chapel Creek
1403 Chapel Creek Rd, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1044 sqft
1403 Chapel Creek Available 06/19/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Landon Branch
1 Unit Available
4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts.
4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
932 sqft
FEEL AT HOME AT LAKE SHORE VILLAS APARTMENTS *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with a 13 month lease, WAC* Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1225 Hood Street
1225 Hood Street, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1008 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
7320 Sanger Avenue Unit B
7320 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Duplex *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* Each unit is a two-bedroom / one-bathroom and includes the kitchen stove / oven and refrigerator. Water is paid.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202
8824 Old Mcgregor Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
810 sqft
The Depot Apartment Homes - The Depot Apartment Homes are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. At The Depot Apartment Homes, we offer more than a community; its a lifestyle.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
225 Londonderry, Apt. 239
225 Londonderry Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
822 sqft
Hunterwood Apartments - Hunterwood Apartments are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. With sixty-four (64) apartment homes, you are sure to enjoy harmonious and peaceful living.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
812 Rambler Dr. - 05
812 Rambler Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$670
830 sqft
CALL ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIALS. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. WATER PAID, ONSITE LAUNDRY FACILITY. Oaktree Apartments has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Brookview
1 Unit Available
3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642
3410 W Brookview Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Brookview Hills is situated on 4 acres of lawns, gardens and attractive oak trees. Brookview Hills has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Dean Highlands
1 Unit Available
2725 Lasker Avenue
2725 Lasker Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
884 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE May rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1413 Chapel Creek
1413 Chapel Creek Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1044 sqft
Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

June 2020 Waco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Waco Rent Report. Waco rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Waco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Waco Rent Report. Waco rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Waco rents increased slightly over the past month

Waco rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Waco stand at $635 for a one-bedroom apartment and $835 for a two-bedroom. Waco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Waco, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Waco rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Waco, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Waco is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Waco's median two-bedroom rent of $835 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Waco.
    • While Waco's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waco than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Waco.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Waco 1 BedroomsWaco 2 BedroomsWaco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaco 3 BedroomsWaco Apartments with Balcony
    Waco Apartments with GarageWaco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaco Apartments with ParkingWaco Apartments with Pool
    Waco Apartments with Washer-DryerWaco Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaco Luxury PlacesWaco Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Killeen, TXTemple, TXWaxahachie, TXCleburne, TX
    Copperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXCorsicana, TXEnnis, TX
    Robinson, TXBelton, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    KendrickWest Waco
    Landon BranchParkdale Viking Hills
    Oakwood

    Apartments Near Colleges

    McLennan Community CollegeTexas State Technical College
    Baylor UniversityCentral Texas College
    Temple College