4 Apartments For Rent Near MCC
$
54 Units Available
Dean Highlands
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
3 Units Available
Landon Branch
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
1 Unit Available
North Waco
609 Herring apt
609 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
375 sqft
Fully furnished apartment located in the rear of main house on Herring Ave just a few blocks from Cameron Park. Furnished with a queen bed, full bath with shower, washer/dryer, & TV. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator & microwave.
1 Unit Available
North Waco
3732 N 21st St
3732 North 21st Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
