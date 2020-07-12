/
/
/
oakwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
86 Apartments for rent in Oakwood, Waco, TX
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
110 Gurley Ln
110 Gurley Lane, Waco, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2880 sqft
This 5 bed 6 bath house is located inside of The Baylor Bubble! Perfect for student living, 110 Gurley has spacious living areas, large backyard, and a private indoor hot tub!
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1208 Merganser Way
1208 Merganser Way, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1550 sqft
Excellent and Beautifully Kept 3/2/2 Furnished Or Unfurnished - Excellent and beautifully kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/2 car garage house in a nice neighborhood with a small lake, lit sidewalks, and owner pride.
Results within 1 mile of Oakwood
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1724 S. 15th
1724 South 15th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
1724 S. 15th Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath gated community in Baylor Bubble - Well-maintained 3 bedroom/3 bathroom condo in the Brownstone Condominium gated community just down from Baylor.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1309 James Ave
1309 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1163 sqft
appliances, washer/dryer connections, central heat & air, and extra outside storage. LAWN CARE PROVIDED!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
1321 South 11th Street, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
509 sqft
Comfortable & Affordable Apartments in Waco | The Waco Trio - You’ll find the comfort you deserve at a value you can afford at University Courtyard, Bear Landing & Commodore Condos. All three sister properties offer one bedroom units.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Spring
1000 Spring Street, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1151 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome. Located at the River Ridge Townhomes. Fully equipped with all appliances including Washer and Dryer!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1226 Bagby Avenue
1226 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2050 sqft
Crescent Plex Apartments - Property Id: 209382 Incredible property under new ownership located inside the Baylor Bubble, just blocks from Baylor University. The 4 bedroom 2 bath units have very large bedrooms and walk-in closets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1702 S 18th St.
1702 South 18th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1696 sqft
1702 S 18th St. Available 08/01/20 Modern Home, Downtown/Baylor Area - This modern, updated home is located just blocks away from Downtown Waco, and Baylor University. With 3 beds and 2.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1921 S 7th Street Unit C
1921 S 7th St, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom unit within walking distance to Baylor University. You won't find bedrooms and closets this big inside the Baylor bubble! Definitely sharable if you are on a budget! Gated courtyard with porch swings and bike racks.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1915 S 7th Street Unit B
1915 S 7th St, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom unit within walking distance of campus! All bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space and wonderful open concept in the kitchen and living room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1418 S 10th Street Unit B
1418 S 10th St, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious! This top floor duplex boasts vinyl hardwoods and granite throughout! Big bedrooms and huge closets with a bathroom in each bedroom! Escape to your own space and never have to share a bathroom with a half bath off the kitchen!
Results within 5 miles of Oakwood
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$944
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
13 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
54 Units Available
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
19 Units Available
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
Just off I-35 in Waco in the Connally School District. Units feature carpeting, separate dining rooms, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning and linen closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
28 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
213 Cathy Dr.
213 Cathy Drive, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
213 Cathy Dr. Available 08/11/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3005 Reuter Ave
3005 Reuter Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
928 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5881615)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2512 Massey
2512 Massey Lane, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1654 sqft
2512 Massey Available 08/01/20 ROBINSON ISD - 3/2 super Clean - Awesome home in a great neighborhood! This home, conveniently located just south of Waco off I-35 is just minutes away from Baylor Scott and whit hospital, the Central Texas
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
544 Faulkner Ln
544 Faulkner Lane, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1083 sqft
central heat & air, appliances, washer/dryer connections, fenced backyard. NO PETS, SECTION 8 APPROVED