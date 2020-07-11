Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:54 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Waco, TX with washer-dryer

12 Units Available
Kendrick
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$883
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
9 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
28 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
7 Units Available
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
31 Units Available
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
13 Units Available
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.

1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
225 Londonderry, Apt. 204
225 Londonderry Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
873 sqft
Hunterwood Apartments - Hunterwood Apartments are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. With sixty-four (64) apartment homes, you are sure to enjoy harmonious and peaceful living.

1 Unit Available
Baylor
1309 James Ave
1309 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1163 sqft
appliances, washer/dryer connections, central heat & air, and extra outside storage. LAWN CARE PROVIDED!

Contact for Availability
Alta Vista
3732 Vista Cove Dr.
3732 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.

1 Unit Available
East Riverside
1000 Spring
1000 Spring Street, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1151 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome. Located at the River Ridge Townhomes. Fully equipped with all appliances including Washer and Dryer!

1 Unit Available
Baylor
1226 Bagby Avenue
1226 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2050 sqft
Crescent Plex Apartments - Property Id: 209382 Incredible property under new ownership located inside the Baylor Bubble, just blocks from Baylor University. The 4 bedroom 2 bath units have very large bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
University
1702 S 18th St.
1702 South 18th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1696 sqft
1702 S 18th St. Available 08/01/20 Modern Home, Downtown/Baylor Area - This modern, updated home is located just blocks away from Downtown Waco, and Baylor University. With 3 beds and 2.

1 Unit Available
North Waco
609 Herring apt
609 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
375 sqft
Fully furnished apartment located in the rear of main house on Herring Ave just a few blocks from Cameron Park. Furnished with a queen bed, full bath with shower, washer/dryer, & TV. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator & microwave.

1 Unit Available
Oakwood
1208 Merganser Way
1208 Merganser Way, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1550 sqft
Excellent and Beautifully Kept 3/2/2 Furnished Or Unfurnished - Excellent and beautifully kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/2 car garage house in a nice neighborhood with a small lake, lit sidewalks, and owner pride.
Results within 1 mile of Waco

1 Unit Available
Hewitt
216 Toluca Trl
216 Toluca Trail, Hewitt, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2846 sqft
216 Toluca - Property Id: 290731 There's room for everyone in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in Midway ISD. Plenty of cabinets plus a built in corner hutch in the dining/breakfast area. A countertop bar provides additional eating space.

July 2020 Waco Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Waco Rent Report. Waco rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Waco rents increased moderately over the past month

Waco rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Waco stand at $637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Waco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Waco, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Waco rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Waco, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Waco is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Waco's median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Waco's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waco than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Waco.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

