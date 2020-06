107 Apartments for rent in Waco, TX

Things to Know About Waco

Commute. No matter who you are, you've got to have a car to get around these parts. Buses and taxis are mostly used after a night on the town, or for travelling between cities. Driving is a breeze here, though. There's never traffic, except for the occasional accident on I-35, and you can get anywhere in town within 10-20 minutes.

Pets. Waco, like most Texas cities, is very pet-friendly. There are tons of parks, including the 400 acres of riverside hiking at Cameron Park. All apartments will charge a hefty non-refundable pet fee, typically around $300. Some also charge a $15 pet rent.

Curing Boredom. Many residents fall into the typical shopping and sports bar scene, while forgetting all of the amazingly unique attractions Waco has to offer. First of all, you can't miss Brazos Nights, which features free blues, bluegrass, and country bands right on the river. Then, there is the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo. There are plenty of swanky wine bars, low-key coffeehouse concerts, disc golf courses, art shows, and dance clubs. In addition, there is kayaking and hiking along the Brazos and Bosque Rivers. Wakeboarders can get their fix on Lake Waco. And, there are numerous spray parks, as well as the Waco Water Park.