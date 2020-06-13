107 Apartments for rent in Waco, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Kendrick
18 Units Available
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$973
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
West Waco
16 Units Available
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
$
Landon Branch
10 Units Available
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
Lacy-Lakeview
24 Units Available
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$510
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
Just off I-35 in Waco in the Connally School District. Units feature carpeting, separate dining rooms, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning and linen closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Kendrick
6 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Oakwood
10 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1596 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6625 Sendero Lane
6625 Sendero Lane, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
6625 Sendero Lane Available 07/10/20 Single Family Home - Three-bedroom, two bathroom home in Midway ISD. Open floor plan, attached two car garage, wood privacy fence are just a few of the notable features.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1417 James
1417 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1242 sqft
Baylor and Downtown Area Updated House! - (RLNE5725645)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1225 Hood Street
1225 Hood Street, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1008 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1720 Riata Dr.
1720 Riata Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1442 sqft
Single Family Home | Midway ISD - Perfect family home in the Waco/Woodway Area - Midway ISD. The property has vinyl plank flooring throughout the house and a wonderful backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
7320 Sanger Avenue Unit B
7320 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Duplex *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* Each unit is a two-bedroom / one-bathroom and includes the kitchen stove / oven and refrigerator. Water is paid.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
3732 Vista Cove Dr.
3732 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1298 sqft
3732 Vista Cove Dr. Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountainview
1 Unit Available
2935 Savannah Court
2935 Savanna Court, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
2935 Savannah Court Available 07/10/20 Savannah Court Luxury Townhomes - This property includes stained concrete floors, fenced in backyard, updated appliances, and an attached two-car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountainview
1 Unit Available
5015 Lakeland Circle #208
5015 Lakeland Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland Circle Commons - 55+ Community - Senior community 1 bedroom apartment! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5696361)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
9103 Royal Lane
9103 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
9103 Royal Lane Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
1321 South 11th Street, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
509 sqft
Comfortable & Affordable Apartments in Waco | The Waco Trio - Youll find the comfort you deserve at a value you can afford at University Courtyard, Bear Landing & Commodore Condos. All three sister properties offer one bedroom units.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University
1 Unit Available
1702 S 18th St.
1702 South 18th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1696 sqft
1702 S 18th St. Available 08/01/20 Modern Home, Downtown/Baylor Area - This modern, updated home is located just blocks away from Downtown Waco, and Baylor University. With 3 beds and 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Landon Branch
1 Unit Available
4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts.
4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
932 sqft
FEEL AT HOME AT LAKE SHORE VILLAS APARTMENTS *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with a 13 month lease, WAC* Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.

Median Rent in Waco

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Waco is $634, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $834.
Studio
$537
1 Bed
$634
2 Beds
$834
3+ Beds
$1,134
City GuideWaco
Waco... it's where Pat Green drinks his beer, and where Billy Joe Shaver shot a man in the face. But wait, there's more, and you really don't want to miss this:
Things to Know About Waco

Commute. No matter who you are, you've got to have a car to get around these parts. Buses and taxis are mostly used after a night on the town, or for travelling between cities. Driving is a breeze here, though. There's never traffic, except for the occasional accident on I-35, and you can get anywhere in town within 10-20 minutes.

Pets. Waco, like most Texas cities, is very pet-friendly. There are tons of parks, including the 400 acres of riverside hiking at Cameron Park. All apartments will charge a hefty non-refundable pet fee, typically around $300. Some also charge a $15 pet rent.

Curing Boredom. Many residents fall into the typical shopping and sports bar scene, while forgetting all of the amazingly unique attractions Waco has to offer. First of all, you can't miss Brazos Nights, which features free blues, bluegrass, and country bands right on the river. Then, there is the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo. There are plenty of swanky wine bars, low-key coffeehouse concerts, disc golf courses, art shows, and dance clubs. In addition, there is kayaking and hiking along the Brazos and Bosque Rivers. Wakeboarders can get their fix on Lake Waco. And, there are numerous spray parks, as well as the Waco Water Park.

Waco Cityscape

Waco has a very wacky neighborhood breakdown. It has three main areas: the Northside, which is roughly the northwestern section of the city, the Southside, which is everything in the southeast of the city, and then there is the East Side, which is north and east of the Brazos River. The unincorporated communities of China Grove and Speegleville sit inside the city limits west of Lake Waco. On this side of the lake, you can catch some great down home music at the Hog Creek Icehouse, or spend a day on the lake at Speegleville Park.

North Side

It is still the place to be for live music, art shows, and country nights at the rodeo. The most popular neighborhoods include:

Brooks-Oaks. For the river views and the Cameron Park Zoo.

Cedar Ridge. For its coffeehouse concerts and river concerts... plus the ability to go fishing.

Heart O' Texas. For its rodeo.

North Lake Waco. For its beatnik coffeehouse with live music and its location right on the lake.

North Waco. For Cameron Park, which is a beautiful day spot for a trip to the river. Richland Hills. For its shopping, art, pool hall, and nice townhomes.

South Side

Popular neighborhoods include:

Alta Vista. For the Dr. Pepper wings, the hamburgers, and occasional live music on the circle.

Baylor. For the Dancing Bear Pub, and live music at the coffeehouse.

Brazos. For the hookah bar, the sports bars, the barbecue, the fine wine, the art shows, the shopping, and the great blues, bluegrass, and country bands rocking out on the Brazos River from April through July.

Kendrick. For the country club and the mall-dwelling apartments.

University. For the cold beer and Big O's at George's Bar.

East Side

There are three neighborhoods on the East Side, which include Carver, East Riverside, and Timbercrest.

So, that is Waco for you. There are good times to be had. Happy hunting.

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Waco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Waco Rent Report. Waco rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Waco rents increased slightly over the past month

Waco rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Waco stand at $635 for a one-bedroom apartment and $835 for a two-bedroom. Waco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Waco, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Waco rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Waco, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Waco is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Waco's median two-bedroom rent of $835 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Waco.
    • While Waco's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waco than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Waco.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Waco?
    In Waco, the median rent is $537 for a studio, $634 for a 1-bedroom, $834 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,134 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Waco, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Waco?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Waco include Kendrick, West Waco, Landon Branch, Parkdale Viking Hills, and Oakwood.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Waco?
    Some of the colleges located in the Waco area include McLennan Community College, Texas State Technical College, Baylor University, Central Texas College, and Temple College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Waco?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waco from include Killeen, Temple, Waxahachie, Cleburne, and Copperas Cove.

