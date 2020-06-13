107 Apartments for rent in Waco, TX📍
Commute. No matter who you are, you've got to have a car to get around these parts. Buses and taxis are mostly used after a night on the town, or for travelling between cities. Driving is a breeze here, though. There's never traffic, except for the occasional accident on I-35, and you can get anywhere in town within 10-20 minutes.
Pets. Waco, like most Texas cities, is very pet-friendly. There are tons of parks, including the 400 acres of riverside hiking at Cameron Park. All apartments will charge a hefty non-refundable pet fee, typically around $300. Some also charge a $15 pet rent.
Curing Boredom. Many residents fall into the typical shopping and sports bar scene, while forgetting all of the amazingly unique attractions Waco has to offer. First of all, you can't miss Brazos Nights, which features free blues, bluegrass, and country bands right on the river. Then, there is the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo. There are plenty of swanky wine bars, low-key coffeehouse concerts, disc golf courses, art shows, and dance clubs. In addition, there is kayaking and hiking along the Brazos and Bosque Rivers. Wakeboarders can get their fix on Lake Waco. And, there are numerous spray parks, as well as the Waco Water Park.
Waco has a very wacky neighborhood breakdown. It has three main areas: the Northside, which is roughly the northwestern section of the city, the Southside, which is everything in the southeast of the city, and then there is the East Side, which is north and east of the Brazos River. The unincorporated communities of China Grove and Speegleville sit inside the city limits west of Lake Waco. On this side of the lake, you can catch some great down home music at the Hog Creek Icehouse, or spend a day on the lake at Speegleville Park.
It is still the place to be for live music, art shows, and country nights at the rodeo. The most popular neighborhoods include:
Brooks-Oaks. For the river views and the Cameron Park Zoo.
Cedar Ridge. For its coffeehouse concerts and river concerts... plus the ability to go fishing.
Heart O' Texas. For its rodeo.
North Lake Waco. For its beatnik coffeehouse with live music and its location right on the lake.
North Waco. For Cameron Park, which is a beautiful day spot for a trip to the river. Richland Hills. For its shopping, art, pool hall, and nice townhomes.
Popular neighborhoods include:
Alta Vista. For the Dr. Pepper wings, the hamburgers, and occasional live music on the circle.
Baylor. For the Dancing Bear Pub, and live music at the coffeehouse.
Brazos. For the hookah bar, the sports bars, the barbecue, the fine wine, the art shows, the shopping, and the great blues, bluegrass, and country bands rocking out on the Brazos River from April through July.
Kendrick. For the country club and the mall-dwelling apartments.
University. For the cold beer and Big O's at George's Bar.
There are three neighborhoods on the East Side, which include Carver, East Riverside, and Timbercrest.
So, that is Waco for you. There are good times to be had. Happy hunting.
June 2020 Waco Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Waco Rent Report. Waco rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Waco rents increased slightly over the past month
Waco rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Waco stand at $635 for a one-bedroom apartment and $835 for a two-bedroom. Waco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Waco, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Waco rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Waco, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Waco is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Waco's median two-bedroom rent of $835 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Waco.
- While Waco's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waco than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Waco.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.