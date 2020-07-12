/
kendrick
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:02 PM
96 Apartments for rent in Kendrick, Waco, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
9 Units Available
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$944
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Results within 1 mile of Kendrick
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
28 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Londonderry, Apt. 204
225 Londonderry Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
873 sqft
Hunterwood Apartments - Hunterwood Apartments are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. With sixty-four (64) apartment homes, you are sure to enjoy harmonious and peaceful living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1702 S 18th St.
1702 South 18th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1696 sqft
1702 S 18th St. Available 08/01/20 Modern Home, Downtown/Baylor Area - This modern, updated home is located just blocks away from Downtown Waco, and Baylor University. With 3 beds and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
416 Owen Lane
416 Owen Lane, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 416 Owen Lane in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
3339 Willowbrook Street
3339 Willowbrook Dr, Beverly Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3339 Willowbrook Street in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
700 South Valley Mills Drive
700 South Valley Mills Drive, Beverly Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Remodeled Unit. New paint New Appliances
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5718 Wilshire
5718 Wilshire Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5718 Wilshire Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5813 Roxanne
5813 Roxanne Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5813 Roxanne Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
832 Chambers Creek Circle
832 Chambers Creek Cir, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
947 sqft
832 Chambers Creek Circle Available 07/15/20 Chambers Creek Condos - Conveniently located near Sun Valley Blvd off Bagby, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is situated on a private cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5702 Wilshire
5702 Wilshire Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5702 Wilshire Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.
Results within 5 miles of Kendrick
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
15 Units Available
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1261 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
13 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
7 Units Available
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
54 Units Available
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$791
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
213 Cathy Dr.
213 Cathy Drive, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
213 Cathy Dr. Available 08/11/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1609 Breezy Dr.
1609 Breezy Drive, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
964 sqft
1609 Breezy Dr. Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3132 Silver Saddle Drive
3132 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1670 sqft
3132 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener (2 car max at this property) Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.