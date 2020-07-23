/
/
mclennan county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
101 Apartments for rent in McLennan County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
25 Units Available
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$803
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
9 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
11 Units Available
Oakwood
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
53 Units Available
Dean Highlands
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
15 Units Available
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1127 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
17 Units Available
Lacy-Lakeview
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
Just off I-35 in Waco in the Connally School District. Units feature carpeting, separate dining rooms, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning and linen closets.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
7 Units Available
Kendrick
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$1,030
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
22 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
3 Units Available
Landon Branch
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
416 Owen Lane
416 Owen Lane, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 416 Owen Lane in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3129 Gilchrist Drive
3129 Gilchrist Dr, McLennan County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1903 sqft
3129 Gilchrist Drive Available 08/28/20 3/2 in MIDWAY ISD!! - A pristine modern charming 3 bed and 2 bath house in a well kept neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
1830 LaPorte
1830 La Porte Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1106 sqft
3/1.5 on a quiet street close to everything! - This 3 bedroom features 1 full bath and a half bath off the main bedroom. It was recently updated and looks great! The one car garage is very deep and offers more space than a normal garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
North Waco
2212 Alexander St
2212 Alexander Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1132 sqft
- (RLNE5976770)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
North Waco
2328 McFerrin Ave. Rear Apt.
2328 Mcferrin Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
1/1 House with Garage at 2328 McFerrin - This cozy 1 bedroom has quite a bit of space. It has 624 Sq/ft and a garage! Located on a corner lot, it also has its own fenced in back yard. Call today to schedule a viewing! 254-756-2957 (RLNE5976811)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
228 Karem Circle Unit D
228 Karem Cir, Woodway, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
- (RLNE5976753)
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
547 Audrey Ave.
547 Audrey Avenue, McLennan County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1176 sqft
- (RLNE5975866)
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
308 Westlane Circle
308 Westlane Circle, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2850 sqft
3 bedroom home in Woodway! - Home in Woodway!! (RLNE5971664)
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
216 Toluca Trl
216 Toluca Trail, Hewitt, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2846 sqft
216 Toluca - Property Id: 290731 There's room for everyone in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in Midway ISD. Plenty of cabinets plus a built in corner hutch in the dining/breakfast area. A countertop bar provides additional eating space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9509 Panther Way
9509 Panther Way, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
9509 Panther Way Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, wood burning fireplace and carport.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9415 Panther Way
9415 Pantherway, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
9415 Panther Way Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, wood burning fireplace and carport.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the McLennan County area include Central Texas College, McLennan Community College, Temple College, Texas State Technical College, and Baylor University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Round Rock, and Killeen have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXGrand Prairie, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXCedar Park, TXMansfield, TXGeorgetown, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TXTemple, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXLeander, TXCedar Hill, TXBurleson, TXCleburne, TXHewitt, TXBellmead, TXRobinson, TXLacy-Lakeview, TXBelton, TXHarker Heights, TX