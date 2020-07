Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport dog park fire pit game room internet access media room pool table

Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all. Luxe at 1300 is made up of 14 original one and two bedroom floorplans to choose from, allowing you to find the perfect fit for your lifestyle and needs. Every apartment home is fully equipped with a chef-style kitchen outfitted with black GE appliances, granite countertops, and custom espresso cabinetry. These open layouts give you an ideal space for both entertaining and relaxation. The community also provides unsurpassed amenities for residents its everything you could wish for and more! The infinite edge pool is an oasis with cabanas to lounge in offering a truly resort-style experience. Our outside gas grill and fire pit are perfect for a weekend barbeque with family and friends. Enjoy a night in at our high-definition movie theater rooting for the Baylor Bears or appreciating a new release. Stay in shape at our newly renovated 24-hour fitness center with top of the line equipment. Other luxuries include: two business centers, a library, and a game room full of billiards. The Luxe at 1300 sits right in the center of 150 acres of gorgeous countryside. You will easily forget that you are opportunely located right in Waco, Texas. The property is just a hop, skip and a jump from Baylor University and the excitement of downtown. The major highways nearby are Interstate 35 and Highway 6, allowing a quick commute to anything your heart desires.