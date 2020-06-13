Apartment List
67 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waco, TX

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1596 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Lake Waco
1 Unit Available
10144 Orchid Ln Unit A
10144 Orchid Lane, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1330 sqft
- (RLNE5854162)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendrick
1 Unit Available
6716 Costa Dr
6716 Costa Drive, Waco, TX
Available 07/01/20 Great home located in established neighborhood - Property Id: 286840 Great 4/2 house located in established neighborhood & excellent school district. Lawn care included Fire and Security Alarm with Free monitoring.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Lake Waco
1 Unit Available
10401 Sunflower Dr
10401 Sunflower Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 in China Spring! - Beautiful newer home in fantastic area of China Spring! Close to shopping and schools! (RLNE5799659)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
9117 Royal Lane
9117 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
9117 Royal Lane Available 06/15/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1410 Chapel Ridge
1410 Chapel Ridge Rd, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport. This property is in Midway ISD and located very close to the high school, property under City of Waco utilities, and easy access to Hewitt drive with many restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1417 James
1417 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1242 sqft
Baylor and Downtown Area Updated House! - (RLNE5725645)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
1702 S 18th St.
1702 South 18th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1696 sqft
1702 S 18th St. Available 08/01/20 Modern Home, Downtown/Baylor Area - This modern, updated home is located just blocks away from Downtown Waco, and Baylor University. With 3 beds and 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richland Hills
1 Unit Available
937 Emerson Drive
937 Emerson Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1317 sqft
Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1720 Riata Dr.
1720 Riata Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1442 sqft
Single Family Home | Midway ISD - Perfect family home in the Waco/Woodway Area - Midway ISD. The property has vinyl plank flooring throughout the house and a wonderful backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountainview
1 Unit Available
5925 Caldwell
5925 Caldwell Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1866 sqft
5925 Caldwell Available 07/15/20 Mountainview Area Home - Lovely three bedroom, 2.5 bath home features open kitchen with built-in pantry and hutch. Carpet in all bedrooms. Backyard has storage building. (RLNE3926715)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
3732 Vista Cove Dr.
3732 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1298 sqft
3732 Vista Cove Dr. Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Carver
1 Unit Available
621 Lenox St
621 Lenox Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
appliances, central heat/air, washer/dryer connections, fenced backyard. PICTURES COMING SOON. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL THE OFFICE. SECTION 8 APPROVED!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
North Waco
1 Unit Available
2021 Windsor Ave
2021 Windsor Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, fenced, extra storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Heart of Texas
1 Unit Available
3712 Lasker
3712 Lasker Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
878 sqft
central air/heat, appliances, 1 car carport, additional storage. NO PETS, SECTION 8 APPROVED!!

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1309 James Ave
1309 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1163 sqft
appliances, washer/dryer connections, central heat & air, and extra outside storage. LAWN CARE PROVIDED!

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Heart of Texas
1 Unit Available
2012 N 39th St
2012 North 39th Street, Waco, TX
appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, fenced, extra storage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
3008 Concho Bend Dr
3008 Concho Bend Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1621 sqft
appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, fenced back yard with extra storage. ADDITIONAL PICTURES COMING SOON!

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
2001 Skylark Dr.
2001 Skylark Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1298 sqft
appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, fireplace and fenced backyard

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Carver
1 Unit Available
544 Faulkner Ln
544 Faulkner Lane, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1083 sqft
central heat & air, appliances, washer/dryer connections, fenced backyard. NO PETS, SECTION 8 APPROVED

June 2020 Waco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Waco Rent Report. Waco rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Waco rents increased slightly over the past month

Waco rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Waco stand at $635 for a one-bedroom apartment and $835 for a two-bedroom. Waco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Waco, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Waco rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Waco, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Waco is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Waco's median two-bedroom rent of $835 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Waco.
    • While Waco's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waco than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Waco.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

